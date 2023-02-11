  1. Skip to content
People walk past collapsed buildings in Hatay, Turkey
Hatay, Turkey: The earthquake and its aftershocks caused widespead destruction across southern Turkey and northern SyriaImage: Burak Kara/Getty Images
PoliticsTurkey

Turks blame government negligence for quake devastation

Gunnar Köhne
55 minutes ago

As hope of recovering survivors fades, many grieving Turks are asking why more wasn’t done to prepare for the inevitable. DW spoke to people along the Turkish-Syrian border.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NNKQ

Apathy settles in as night falls. The noise of construction machinery ebbs, while the desperate cries of rescuers echo more sporadically from the mountains of rubble. Wrapped in blankets, the survivors stare into the distance. Four days after the powerful earthquake that devastated southern Turkey and northern Syria, hope is fading that their loved ones will be found alive under the tons of concrete and bent steel that cover the streets. The only light in the darkness comes from campfires and search team beacons.

It's a haunting replay of a scene that many remember from another massive earthquake in 1999. I reported on that disaster too, covering the area around the Sea of Marmara in western Turkey. More than 17,000 people died in that disaster. This time, the death toll will be even greater, having already reached 25,000 by Saturday.

The images emerging from this week's recovery efforts are similar to back then. Exhausted rescue workers using pickaxes, sledgehammers or even their bare hands for lack of heavy equipment. People travelling from all parts of the country to help, carrying food, blankets and tents.

A person scrambles up a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras
The search for surivivors continuesImage: Stoyan Nenov/REUTERS

Still, many desperate people are still waiting for help days after the Kahramanmaras earthquake hit on February 6. An elderly man sits on a plastic chair in front of a completely collapsed building in Antakya, on Turkey's southernmost tip. His brother had purchased one of the "luxury apartments” in the building last year. Now he presumably lies dead under the rubble of the shoddily built "dream home."

"We build great houses, don't we?" the man remarks bitterly.

Angry voices everywhere

Such complaints are similar to those that followed the last earthquake disaster nearly 24 years ago. Why doesn't the state help us more quickly? Why are new buildings collapsing like houses of cards? Has compliance with building regulations — which were tightened after 1999 — not been enforced? Why, in an earthquake-prone region such as southeastern Turkey, have property developers been allowed to build at seemingly unlimited heights? Why didn't hospitals built by the state withstand the earthquake?

Such questions aren't permitted from the media, which is almost completely controlled by the government, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP). But angry voices can be heard everywhere. In the city of Adiyaman, the transport minister was reportedly forced to flee amid savage insults from citizens.

DW reporter Gunnar Köhne
DW Turkey correspondent Gunnar Köhne spoke to earthquake survivors this weekImage: DW

Hasan Aksungur, chairman of the Chamber of Civil Engineers in the city of Adana, where eleven buildings have also collapsed, told DW that laws are not to blame. "The question of whether to build three or ten stories high is about large sums of money. Then a blind eye gets turned,” he says. In the epicenter of Kahramanmaras, about 70 kilometers north of Gaziantep, the only building that remained standing belongs to the local Chamber of Engineers.

Geologists' warnings ignored

Another oft-repeated refrain is that this was the quake of the century, one that would have overwhelmed any country on earth. Especially given its magnitude — 7.8 on the Richter scale — and an affected area that is half the size of Germany, including several cities that are home to millions of inhabitants. But people also want to know why Turkish geologists' warnings about growing tensions along tectonic plates were not taken seriously. Leading Turkish earthquake researchers have complained that they were never consulted by a single mayor in the region.

Tens of thousands of rescue workers from across Turkey and abroad are now active in Adiyaman, Antakya and Kahramanmaras — all major cities that were all but destroyed in the earthquake. More remote locations, on the other hand, are still waiting for aid.

Earthquake survivors around a fire in Adana, Turkey.
Earthquake survivors warm up around a fire in Adana, TurkeyImage: Teri Schultz/DW

Tuncay Sahin, a student from Berlin, comes from the village of Tokar near Adiyaman. His mother was buried in the rubble of her house on the night of the earthquake. Neighbors recovered her body with their bare hands. She was just one of six who died in that village alone.

His father had been out on the day of the disaster. Two days later, Sahin made it back home from Berlin. Now he mourns at his mother's grave. ”We all knew there could be earthquakes here, but for it to hit us so badly is beyond comprehension,” he says.

His parents built their two-story house in the 1990s. But a new building just a year old also collapsed. "The state should have more control over building practices and materials in the villages," Sahin says.

A few neighbors join in. "From now on, we'll only build one story high here!” one shouts. "Like our ancestors.”

This article originally appeared in German. 

Slow delivery of aid to northern Syria: DW's Mohamad Chreyteh

Catastrophe3 hours ago01:03 min
Erdbebengebiet Adiyaman

Reports of clashes in Turkey underline growing desperation

Rescuers have had to stop work after the site they were on was surrounded by fighting. Elsewhere in Turkey, property developers are being arrested in connection to collapsed buildlings.
Catastrophe3 hours ago03:57 min
Members of the German rescue team at work in Turkey.

Turkey-Syria earthquakes: German, Austrian rescuers suspend work over security

Over 25,000 people have now been confirmed dead following earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Rescue teams from Germany and Austria have halted their operations due to the worsening security situation. DW has the latest.
Catastrophe4 hours ago
People walk past collapsed buildings in Hatay, Turkey

Politics55 minutes ago
A person walks past election poster

Nigeria 2023 election: Countering fake news

PoliticsFebruary 10, 2023
Belgium EU ASEAN Summit officials

Survey: EU's influence surging in Southeast Asia

PoliticsFebruary 10, 2023
Refugees rescused by aid organization Ocean Viking in a rubber boat

Germany mulls sending refugees to Africa

PoliticsFebruary 10, 2023
A car is filled up with gasoline at a petrol station in Munich, Germany on June 22, 2022

Could oil industry bumper profits grow bigger?

Business23 hours ago
Syrien Erdbeben Idlib Krankenhaus

'Tremendous pressure' inside a hospital in Idlib

10 hours ago01:44 min
A Polish Air Force F-16 is seen during a NATO air policing drill

Ben Hodges: West should send Ukraine fighter jets

ConflictsFebruary 10, 202314:43 min
Brazilian President Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

PoliticsFebruary 9, 2023
