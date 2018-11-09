Germany out to put miserable 2018 behind them

Three wins from a possible 11 and a World Cup title defense that will be remembered for all the wrong reasons: 2018 has been a miserable year for the German national team.

With Thursday's friendly against Russia then the Netherlands UEFA Nations League re-match, Die Mannschaft have two chances to end the year on a positive. "Of course it would be nice to close the year with a success," head coach Joachim Löw said. "I think that would do us good."

The problem for Löw is that, after the loss to France last month, Germany's fate in the Nations League is not in their hands. While the result against Russia is already inconsequential, the Netherlands match could follow suit.

If Ronald Koeman's charges beat France on Friday, Germany will be relegated before meeting their old rivals - a blow they can ill afford at the end of such a turbulent year. "We naturally want to end a not-positive year well. We want to win both games, that is the clear goal," said captain Manuel Neuer.

Germany go back to school as part of charm offensive

On Tuesday, Neuer featured in a large-scale press conference at a local school in Leipzig as part of Die Mannschaft's attempts to re-establish the connection to the fans that has been lost in a sea of marketing and poor performances since the 2014 World Cup triumph.

Team Manager Oliver Bierhoff and players Timo Werner, Julian Brandt and Leroy Sane joined the Germany captain in fielding questions from local school children and journalists, but it was Leipzig's star striker who was on the mic most often in his adopted hometown.

"Being able to play in Leipzig is really special. I got my first call-up to the Germany national team playing here," said Werner. "We've got two good games ahead of us. The more important is against Holland but against Russia we should get a bit of momentum so we can play a good game on Monday."

Werner already has 21 caps and eight international goals to his name, but aged 22 is part of the new generation charged with freshening up the squad and getting the fans back onside. While more intimate press conferences will help reduce the distance, it is performances on the pitch that will truly win the supporters over and positive results against Russia and the Netherlands are a must.