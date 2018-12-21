 Germany mulls introducing ′mosque tax′ for Muslims | News | DW | 26.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany mulls introducing 'mosque tax' for Muslims

The idea, similar to Germany's church tax, would aim to make mosques independent of foreign donors. Germany's government and progressive Muslim leaders have supported the idea.

A mosque in Berlin

Lawmakers from Germany's grand coalition government said on Wednesday that they were considering introducing a "mosque tax" for German Muslims, similar to the church taxes that German Christians pay.

Thorsten Frei, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) told Die Welt daily that a mosque tax was "an important step" that would allow "Islam in Germany to emancipate itself from foreign states."

In Germany, church taxes are collected from practicing Catholics and Protestants in order to fund church activities. They are collected by the state and then transferred to religious authorities.

Mosque-founder supports tax

In the absence of a similar tax, mosques in Germany are reliant upon donations, raising concerns about possible financing by foreign organizations and governments, which has sometimes prompted questions about the promotion of fundamentalist ideologies. For example, there has been growing concern about the influence of the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB), an arm of the Turkish government based in Germany.

Officials estimates report that there are between 4.4 and 4.7 million Muslims living in Germany, but those figures include people whose families are Muslim by tradition and the number of practicing Muslims could be much lower.

A lawmaker from Germany's other ruling party, the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), agreed that a mosque tax could help Islam in Germany become more independent. The SPD's domestic policy chief Burkhard Lischka agreed that it was a topic "worthy of discussion."

The founder of a progressive Berlin mosque, Seyran Ates, supported the idea when asked by Die Welt, saying "in the future everything that the community needs to could be paid for by its members themselves."

Several European countries, including Austria, Sweden, and Italy, also use church taxes to fund Catholic and Protestant institutions. It has also been criticized for being compulsory for practicing Christians and, as it is collected by the government, for blurring the lines between church and state.

es/kms (AFP, epd)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German Islam Conference reconvenes search for German Islam

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is convening the latest iteration of the German Islam Conference. The 2018 DIK will focus on integration, Islam and German law. Many new faces in attendance will make for lively debates. (28.11.2018)  

6 facts about Catholic and Protestant influence in Germany

How Christian is Germany? Judging by a sharp decline in church attendance, not very. But a look at tax revenue, board memberships and land holdings suggest that its two biggest churches still have a wealth of influence. (23.03.2018)  

Seehofer tells Islam conference Muslims are a part of Germany

Some have called it a U-turn, others see it in less dramatic terms. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has said that "Muslims are a part of Germany" on the opening day of the German Islam Conference. (28.11.2018)  

German government aims to expand Islam Conference with critical voices

Germany's Interior Ministry wants to curb the influence of organized and often conservative Muslim associations at the country's annual Islam Conference. Critics say the move risks limiting religious dialogue. (13.07.2018)  

Salafism in Germany: What you need to know

Salafism has a long history, with a path reaching from the Prophet Muhammad and the first three generations of Muslims all the way to present-day Germany. DW breaks down this multifaceted movement of Islam. (22.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Berliner Moschee durchsucht

German police raid Berlin mosque over suspected 'terror financing' 18.12.2018

Authorities raided several buildings in the German capital as part of a larger terrorism probe. One imam is suspected of sending money to an Islamist fighter in Syria in order to carry out "terrorist criminal acts."

The Day - Life in the shadow of 'Islamic State' 18.12.2018

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has extended martial law on the southern island of Mindanao. Last year, Marawi City on Mindanao was the scene of a five-month battle as government troops quelled an Islamist insurgency by militants allied with the so-called Islamic State. DW reporter Sandra Petersmann travelled to Marawi, which today lies in ruins. She tells Brent Goff about the experience.

Iran Mahmud Haschemi Schahrudi ARCHIV

Top Iranian cleric Ayatollah Shahroudi dies 24.12.2018

Shahroudi was one of the most powerful clerics in Iran. As the former head of the judiciary, human rights groups say he was responsible for more than 2,000 executions.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 