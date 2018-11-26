 Seehofer tells Islam conference Muslims are a part of Germany | News | DW | 28.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Seehofer tells Islam conference Muslims are a part of Germany

Some have called it a U-turn, others see it in less dramatic terms. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has said that "Muslims are a part of Germany" on the opening day of the German Islam Conference.

German interior minister Horst Seehofer at the German Islam Conference 2018 (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday in Berlin that "Muslims belong to Germany," speaking as he presided over the fourth German Islam Conference (DIK). The comments drew particular attention given Seehofer's past statement that Islam was not part of Germany.

Seehofer said Muslims "have the same rights and duties as all citizens of this country." There can be "no reasonable doubt" about that, he said.

Seehofer, a conservative who's set to step down as leader of Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), caused controversy in March when he said that "Islam doesn't belong to Germany," and that "Germany has been shaped by Christianity."

However, even in that March interview with mass-circulation daily Bild, Seehofer had said: "Muslims who live here are naturally part of Germany. That does not of course mean that we therefore give up on our country-specific traditions and customs out of false consideration."

Those comments prompted stark criticism of Seehofer, who many say has since sought to soften his stance on the issue.

Watch video 02:29
Now live
02:29 mins.

German Islam Conference — a difficult dialog

The German Islam Conference, which was first launched in 2006 by former Interior Minister Wolfgang Schäuble, brings together German Muslims and officials of the federal and local governments.

The aim of the conference is to improve the religious and social participation of Muslims in Germany and to further develop the dialogue between government representatives and Islamic organizations.

This year, Seehofer made some changes to the event, inviting more liberal theologians and scientists in addition to Islamic organizations. Some of his invitees had been critical of these organizations for their conservative approach to Islam.

In recent years, the conference has dealt with topics such as religious education and Islamic pastoral care.

The focus of this year's meeting will be on the issue of foreign influence on Germany's mosques and Muslim communities, but also on the role of Islamic theology in German universities. The discussions will continue into Thursday.

gs/msh (dpa, epd, AFP)

 

DW recommends

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer: 'Islam doesn't belong to Germany'

In a slight to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, new Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Islam is not part of German culture. His comments underscore his efforts to push the government to the right. (16.03.2018)  

German Islam Conference reconvenes search for German Islam

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is convening the latest iteration of the German Islam Conference. The 2018 DIK will focus on integration, Islam and German law. Many new faces in attendance will make for lively debates. (28.11.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

German Islam Conference — a difficult dialog  

Related content

Deutsche Islam Konferenz 2016

German Islam Conference reconvenes search for German Islam 27.11.2018

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is convening the latest iteration of the German Islam Conference. The 2018 DIK will focus on integration, Islam and German law. Many new faces in attendance will make for lively debates.

German Islam Conference — a difficult dialog 28.11.2018

Germany's Islam Conference brings together German Muslim groups and government officials to discuss issues such as integration and religious education. But a young Muslim writer says the Muslim groups are not representative of all German Muslims.

What does a "German Islam" mean to Germans? 28.11.2018

Muslims belong to Europe, said Interior Minister Horst Seehofer at the start of the fourth German Islam Conference in Berlin. DW asked people on the streets what a German Muslim faith means to them.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 