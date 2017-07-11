Germany: Monthly COVID death toll set to double in December

December has marked the deadliest month of the coronavirus pandemic in Germany so far, with nearly 10,000 deaths reported within the first three weeks.

That figure of 9,801 deaths in December recorded Sunday by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) is nearly double November's death toll of 5,796.

It's an even starker rise from the 964 deaths recorded for the whole of October and 190 in September.

Over the past few days, Germany has been reporting around 500 deaths a day, and over 30,000 new infections on certain days.

The country, which received widespread praise for its handling of the first wave of the pandemic, has failed to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus during the second wave, despite implementing a nationwide lockdown.

Germany's death toll from March to May totaled 7,869, far lower than its European peers France, the UK, Italy and Spain.

With new records reached on both fatalities and infections, December's figures indicate that the country has not yet reached the peak of the second wave of the virus.

Lockdown could extend into spring

Following a "light" lockdown, which allowed retailers to keep their doors open but saw gyms and restaurants close, Germany implemented a series of sweeping curbs on Wednesday.

The new restrictions, which experts hope will reduce the surge in new infections, required all non-essential shops to close their doors and sent schoolchildren back to remote learning. Meanwhile, an existing limit on group gatherings is in place, with a maximum of five people from two households allowed to meet.

The tougher lockdown is expected to stay in place until at least January 10. However, health officials have warned that the measures could extend into the spring months.

Despite a loosening of restrictions between December 24-26, Health Minister Jens Spahn called on the public to reduce their contact with others, including over the holidays.

Some officials have suggested meeting with families over video chat for Christmas, rather than hosting in-person meetings.

Celebrating Christmas despite COVID The Frauenkirche church in Dresden Dresden's Frauenkirche church is regarded worldwide as a symbol of reconciliation. It was rebuilt after its destruction in World War II with donations from all over the world. Since 1993, when the altar was uncovered in the ruins, an open-air vesper has been held on December 23 — most recently with 18,000 people. This year there will only be a live stream from the church without any attendance.

Celebrating Christmas despite COVID Thomaskirche church in Leipzig The Nikolaikirche church in Leipzig is synonymous with the Peaceful Revolution, the Thomaskirche church with Johann Sebastian Bach, who was cantor there for 27 years. On Christmas Eve, the people of Leipzig are drawn to Bach's church to listen to the St. Thomas Boys Choir. The choir will perform again this year, but the number of visitors is reduced and registration is required.

Celebrating Christmas despite COVID Frauenkirche church in Munich The imposing Liebfrauendom church is the landmark of the Bavarian capital. It literally heralds Christmas for the people of Munich. On Christmas Eve at 3 p.m., the 10 bells in the two towers chime for 20 minutes. Because only 130 registered visitors will be able to attend the solemn Christmas mass, it will also be broadcast live online.

Celebrating Christmas despite COVID Cologne Cathedral Cologne Cathedral is the landmark of the Rhine metropolis, visible from afar. At 157 meters (515 ft) high, Cologne Cathedral is the third tallest church in the world. To ensure that as many people as possible can celebrate Christmas Eve in the Gothic cathedral this year despite the strict hygiene regulations, there will be four Christmas masses for which online registration is required.

Celebrating Christmas despite COVID Aachen Cathedral Boasting 1,224 years of history, the Aachen Cathedral is a famous pilgrimage site. Founded by Charlemagne, for centuries it was the coronation church of German kings. The festive Christmas masses under the cathedral's huge dome are something very special. Because of coronavirus restrictions, only 120 visitors will be allowed to enjoy them at one time; twice as many masses are planned here too.

Celebrating Christmas despite COVID Hamburg's 'Michel' St. Michael's Church, called "Michel" by the people of Hamburg, is seen as northern Germany's most beautiful baroque church. On Christmas Eve, there's always a continuous service in the Michel, candles are lit, and people sing together (archive photo). A beloved tradition that will continue this year: The services will be held alternately indoors and outdoors under coronavirus regulations.

Celebrating Christmas despite COVID Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin The old steeple is a reminder of the destruction during World War II, the new one a feat of reconstruction. The Memorial Church is a landmark and a memorial — a place that provides unwavering comfort and confidence. On Christmas Eve, masses will be held with fewer visitors, more distancing and hygiene rules.

Celebrating Christmas despite COVID Ulm Minster At 161.5 meters (530 ft), Ulm Minster has the tallest steeple in the world. In good weather, the view from the observation deck reaches as far as the Alps. Christmas services will also be held in Germany's biggest Protestant church, but they will be limited to half an hour, reservations will be required for visitors, and hygiene and distance rules will apply.

Celebrating Christmas despite COVID Hildesheim Cathedral No less than 40 churches dominate the cityscape of Hildesheim in Lower Saxony. The Cathedral of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary is 1,200 years old and a jewel of Romanesque architecture. What a festive setting for services during the Christmas holidays! Each of the 11 services will be open to 80 registered visitors, and the Christmas Eve mass will be available as a live stream online.

Celebrating Christmas despite COVID Erfurt (St. Mary's) Cathedral A Gothic package: St. Mary's Cathedral (left), St. Severus Church (right). For many Erfurt residents, Cathedral Hill is the place where the mystery of Christmas becomes apparent. Namely, when the holiday is celebrated on Christmas Eve at 11:30 p.m. in St. Mary's Cathedral, with Christmas carols and readings from the Christmas Gospel. This year too — but with distancing and hygiene precautions. Author: Anne Termèche



A 'need for speed' with vaccines

Vaccinations are expected to begin on December 27, but it could take several months to sufficiently inoculate the population.

Some politicians have been critical of both the measures in place and the speed at which Germany intends to vaccinate people.

"When it comes to vaccines, we need more speed," Markus Söder, the premier of the southern state of Bavaria, told Bild am Sonntag newspaper. "Everything must be geared toward getting more vaccines, which will then be distributed more quickly."

That must be "an absolute political priority," he said. He also warned that the lockdown could stretch beyond January 10. "The current numbers are so high that it would be wrong to enter into a debate about relaxations now," he said. "Unfortunately, the coronavirus winter will still be long."

Calls to vaccinate politicians

Meanwhile, Friedrich Merz, a candidate for the leadership of Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, has called for a faster rollout and spoke in favor of vaccinating politicians, among others, at an early stage.

"As soon as capacities permit, public representatives should also be vaccinated," he told dpa. He added that politicians and public figures should set a good example and get vaccinated to take away the public's "fear and apprehension."

You can't convince hardcore vaccination opponents with arguments, but you might be able to convince those who are unsure of the vaccine to take it, he said.

According to a survey by the opinion research institute Kantar, 62% of German citizens currently want to be vaccinated against COVID-19, while 32% are against it. Six percent of respondents had not formed an opinion.

This Monday, the EU Medicines Agency (EMA) will publish its assessment of the vaccine from Mainz-based BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer. Vaccinations are expected to be carried out across more than 400 regional vaccination centers to start, while mobile vaccination teams are expected to go to nursing homes and clinics.

