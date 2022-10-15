 Germany: Mask mandates again a hot topic ahead of winter | Germany | News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 17.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Germany

Germany: Mask mandates again a hot topic ahead of winter

The number of COVID-19 infections is rising, and hospitals are filling up. While some countries say the pandemic is over, politicians in Germany are calling for tighter protective measures as winter approaches.

An image of medical masks, a German flag and a button featuring the so-called Bundesadler, or federal eagle

Will Germany go its own way when it comes to reintroducing mask mandates?

Fall has arrived in Germany and colorful autumn leaves swirl over Berlin's Kurfürstendamm boulevard, where high-end stores line either side of the historic street: clothing, perfume, gifts. Ku'damm, as Berliners call it, thrives on people seduced by the luxury products displayed in shop windows.

Right now, the coronavirus pandemic seems a distant memory. Social distancing is a thing of the past and only a handful of customers wear face masks in shops. Signs asking people to wear them have also disappeared.

But that could all change soon. Hospitals are sounding the alarm, with more and more doctors and healthcare workers pushing for a speedy reintroduction of mandatory mask-wearing indoors.

As the number of coronavirus infections increases, so does the pressure on hospitals. In many clinics, normal operations are no longer possible.

Germany's public health institute, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), says there are already as many coronavirus patients in hospitals as there were during this year's peak. And the numbers are going up.

Masks — bad for business?

Now Berlin and Brandenburg are the first of Germany's 16 federal states considering a reintroduction of mandatory masks for indoor public spaces, at least in retail.

"The prospects aren't good," says Ginia Tarique, who stands behind the counter of a Ku'damm clothing store.

"We have a lot of visitors from abroad and they don't like the masks," she says, folding a dark blue sweater. "Then we'd definitely have far fewer customers again."

It would also be more expensive, says Tarique. "We'd need someone at the door again, to check that people are wearing masks when they come in."

But, she says, they have no influence over what happens in the changing rooms, "Nobody can really control that."

A young woman dressed in a dark grey double-breasted business suit and white shirt stands in front of a clothing store on Berlin's Kurfürstendamm

Gina Tarique fears that a new mask mandate will be bad for business

German hospitals filling up 

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, a Social Democratic (SPD) lawmaker, says Germany is well prepared for fall and winter thanks to adapted vaccines and medicines. Despite that, he warns of what might lie ahead.

"The direction we're headed is not a good one," he recently said, referring to the situation in Germany's hospitals. Deaths are also increasing despite the current Omicron variant causing less severe cases.

At the moment, Germany's intensive care units are mostly occupied by elderly patients and others whose health risks remain high even with the milder Omicron variant.

According to the Association of German Hospitals (DKG), most COVID-19 patients are being treated in normal wards. They are often admitted with a coronavirus infection, not severe COVID-19 symptoms. Still, infected patients have to be isolated, which requires more space, and more personnel.

And that's where the problem lies. Hospitals have long struggled to find enough skilled workers, with most wards chronically understaffed. Now they are struggling even more as the number of infected hospital workers rises.

As a result, beds have to remain empty, in some cases entire wards have to be shut down. Scheduled treatment and operations are being postponed and emergency room patients suffering heart attacks or other life-threatening illnesses cannot be admitted. The energy crisis and the associated financial worries are also adding to the health sector's woes.

People sit at outdoor cafes on Berlin's Kurfürstendamm

Those who bundle up can lower the risk of infection by dining outside

Under Germany's Protection Against Infection Act (IfSG) it is no longer the federal government that is responsible for implementing mask regulations, but rather the states.

That means Health Minister Lauterbach, who fervently supports a renewed indoor mask mandate, can implore state leaders to act but not compel them. It is better to work with minor restrictions now than having to react with very drastic measures later, he argues.

Opinions differ dramatically on mask mandates

"I would understand a new mask requirement," says Berlin saleswoman Jeannet Seidel, "but we really don't want it." Seidel works in a small boutique on a Kurfürstendamm side street.

"It's exhausting to wear a mask at work all day," she says. "There's also an air purifier running in the shop. But if it has to happen again, then so be it."

Fortunately, says Seidel, customers have been very understanding in the past when it came to protective measures.

But that's not the case everywhere. Opinions on mask-wearing in Germany have long been divided.

And where masks are still compulsory, in trains or on local public transport for instance, there's often trouble, especially when staff attempt to enforce the rule.

A mass of angry anti-government protesters in Frankfurt an der Oder

'Protect your children from the terror of masks' — masks are just one reason anti-government protesters hit the streets

At a Berlin doctor's office, an employee says she constantly encounters problems with patients who come in without a mask, despite a notice on the front door.

"They often become really aggressive and claim they have an allergy to the mask or just say they won't accept having to wear one."

Debate is also growing on social media. Under the hashtags #maskmandatenow and #masksarenomildmeasure, users insult each other and double down on their respective stances.

Opinion also differs among senior politicians. Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder said he's "currently reluctant" to reinstate a mask mandate in indoor public spaces. "Everyone can protect themselves by voluntarily putting on a mask and being vaccinated," he recently told the weekly paper Bild am Sonntag.

A table in front of a perfume shop in Berlin

Those looking to test perfumes can head out onto the street to remove their mask

Making the best of a bad situation

Back on Berlin's Kurfürstendamm, the mood is much more relaxed. Are masks bad for business? No, that's never been the case, says the deputy manager of a perfume shop who asked to remain anonymous.

"We're standing in such a cloud of perfume in here that customers have to go outside with test strips to smell anything anyway. Out there they can take off their masks."

"We have to deal with the pandemic and its consequences," she says, wearing an FFP2 mask by choice. Hers is purple — to coordinate with her outfit.

"We're a small shop and there can be eight or 10 customers in the room within 15 minutes," she says.

She prefers to protect herself in light of rising infection numbers. "Several friends of mine were on vacation and they all have COVID now," she says.

She also says she's not surprised: "Unlike on the train, you no longer have to wear a mask on planes. To be honest, I don't understand the difference."

This article was originally written in German

DW recommends

Germany: Man gets life sentence for killing over coronavirus face mask rule

The defendant confessed to the murder in the town of Idar-Oberstein, where he shot a 20-year-old gas station worker who asked him to comply with a requirement to wear a face mask.  

Related content

D¸sseldorf 31.03.2022 Schutzmaske medizinische OP-Maske FFP2-Maske Coronamaske Covidmaske Inzidenz 3G-Regel 2G-Regel Mundschutz D¸sseldorf Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** D¸sseldorf 31 03 2022 protective mask medical OP mask FFP2 mask corona mask covid mask incidence 3G rule 2G rule mouth protection D¸sseldorf North Rhine Westphalia Germany

COVID: German hospital association wants people to wear masks indoors 15.10.2022

Hospitals in Germany are "with their back to the wall" amid the latest rise in COVID infections, said Gerald Gass, the director of the country's Hospital Association.

Karl Lauterbach (SPD), Bundesminister für Gesundheit, äußert sich im Bundesgesundheitsministerium über die erste Stellungnahme der Regierungskommission für eine moderne und bedarfsgerechte Krankenhausversorgung. In der Stellungnahme geht es um Empfehlungen für eine Reform der stationären Vergütung für Pädiatrie, Kinderchirurgie und Geburtshilfe.

Germany arrests suspect in health minister 'kidnapping plot' 13.10.2022

Prosecutors said the 75-year-old woman was involved in a far-right plot to kidnap Karl Lauterbach. He is associated with the country's stringent COVID-19 policies.

Tourists from Germany enjoy riding in a jinrikisha, a Japanese rickshaw, around Asakusa in Tokyo on Oct. 11, 2022. Quarantine policy for Coronavirus COVID-19 infections was eased with the cap of 50,000 daily visitors to Japan removed and the ban on individual travel by foreigners to Japan lifted on the same day. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Japan fully reopens doors to foreign tourists 11.10.2022

The Japanese tourism industry is hoping for a boost after the country relaxed rules for travelers entering the country from abroad.