Germany: Man arrested for alleged Russia spying

A German citizen was arrested in Koblenz in the western Rhineland-Palatinate state for allegedly spying for Russia.

Germany's federal prosecutor said that the suspect approached the Russian consulate in the city of Bonn in the neighboring state of North Rhine-Westphaliaand the embassy in Berlin.

Prosecutors said he had visited the embassy on the consulate "on his own initiative" multiple times since May and offered to cooperate with them.

He is suspected of providing information on his work to the diplomatic missions with the intention of having it be passed on to a Russian secret service.

"The accused is strongly suspected of working for a foreign intelligence service," the federal prosecutor said.

The man's apartment and workplace have been searched by investigators.

