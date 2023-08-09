  1. Skip to content
Germany: Man arrested for alleged Russia spying

12 minutes ago

A German citizen was arrested in Koblenz in the western Rhineland-Palatinate state for allegedly spying for Russia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Uxj0
Russian flag atop embassy in Berlin, Germany
A German citizen has been arrested for allegedly providing information to Russia's embassy and general consulateImage: Michael Kuenne/Zumapress/picture alliance

A German man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of spying for Moscow.

He was arrested in the city of Koblenz in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Germany's federal prosecutor said that the suspect approached the Russian consulate in the city of Bonn in the neighboring state of North Rhine-Westphaliaand the embassy in Berlin.

Prosecutors said he had visited the embassy on the consulate "on his own initiative" multiple times since May and offered to cooperate with them.

He is suspected of providing information on his work to the diplomatic missions with the intention of having it be passed on to a Russian secret service.

  "The accused is strongly suspected of working for a foreign intelligence service," the federal prosecutor said.

The man's apartment and workplace have been searched by investigators.

More to follow...

