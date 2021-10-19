Visit the new DW website

Rhineland-Palatinate

Rhineland-Palatinate is one of the 16 states of the Federal Republic of Germany. It has a population of four million. The city of Mainz is the state capital.

Located in western Germany, Rhineland-Palatinate borders North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, and Baden-Württemberg. It is Germany's leading producer of wine in terms of grape cultivation and wine export. This page collates DW content on the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Lautzenhausen, Deutschland - 27. Juli 2018: Terminal des Flughafen Frankfurt Hahn (HHN) in Deutschland. | Verwendung weltweit

Ryanair hub Frankfurt-Hahn Airport files for bankruptcy 19.10.2021

The former military airstrip turned commercial airport maintains a busy freight business, but it has been losing passengers since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tuebingen 11.08.2021 Bundestagswahlkampf 2021 CDU: Ein Leibwaechter und zwei Polizisten beobachten die Wahlkampfveranstaltung Tuebinger Marktfruehstueck mit Daniel Guenther (Ministerpraesident des Landes Schleswig-Holstein) und Staatsministerin Annette Widmann - Mauz und muessen bei einem Zwischenfall eingreifen als eine verwirrte Frau die Politiker beleidigt. FOTO: ULMER Pressebildagentur xxNOxMODELxRELEASExx

Germany: Gas station employee killed over a face mask 20.09.2021

A 20-year-old clerk was shot after asking a customer to wear a face mask in Germany. The suspected shooter said he was stressed out by coronavirus measures.
Mähdrescher erntet Gerste, Kornfeld unter blauem Himmel mit Cumuluswolken, Saalekreis, Sachsen-Anhalt, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Extreme weather sends farm commodity prices to record highs 24.08.2021

Months of rain and hail have ruined many a harvest in Germany's Rhineland. Weather extremes are hitting hard globally, sending farm produce prices soaring.
After flood situation in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler Teaser: Cleaning and volunteer services continue in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler reason. Declaration: I, Arafatul Islam, have taken all these pictures for DW.

German floods: Up to €30 billion needed for recovery fund 09.08.2021

North Rhine-Westphalia State Premier Armin Laschet said at least €13 billion would be needed in his state alone. Over 180 people died in last month's natural disaster.
09 March 2019, North Rhine-Westphalia, Düsseldorf: Dark clouds are moving over the TV tower and the GAP 15 high-rise. Storm gusts and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon in North Rhine-Westphalia caused problems in rail traffic and on the roads at Sturmtief Dragi. (to dpa Storm causes train cancellations in the Ruhr area - Autobahn 40 flooded) Photo: Marc Herwig/dpa

Germany: Storm warning issued as country reels from floods 24.07.2021

Weather officials issued a storm warning for parts of western Germany, while Bavaria might face flash floods. Across the country, survivors of last week's tragedy are bracing for more heavy rain.
ILLUSTRATION - Auf dem Display eines iphone 6 ist am 20.03.2015 ein Chatverlauf der App WhatsApp mit Emoticons zu sehen. Foto: Britta Pedersen | Verwendung weltweit

German police ID 1,600 potential child sex abuse suspects online 23.07.2021

German police say they are investigating more than 1,600 people from multiple countries on suspicion of possessing or sharing images of child sex abuse. Many of the suspects are themselves children.

Aufbau eines Impfzentrums für die Coronaimpfungen, in einer Halle der Messe Essen, durch die Stadt, die Feuerwehr und verschiedene Hilfsorganisationen, Bau von 12 Impfstrecken für eine tägliche Impfung von bis zu 2400 Personen, betrieben von der Kassenärztlichen Vereinigung NRW, Aufbau der Kabinen für die Impfstrecken,

German flood rescue could spread coronavirus, officials say 21.07.2021

State governments are scrambling to set up mobile COVID-19 vaccination centers in western Germany as rescue efforts increase the threat of infection. Residents say they have bigger concerns than the pandemic now.

German government readies money for flood victims 21.07.2021

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government is discussing establishing an aid fund for last week's flood victims. The size of the fund is not yet clear but all parties agree the money needs to get to those affected quickly.
Bildbeschreibungen: Schenja Spiglazova, Ehrenamtliche, hilft bei Hochwasser in Sinzig Hochwasser in Sinzig.

Sinzig floods: Did authorities fail residents? 20.07.2021

Did German authorities do enough to warn locals and move them to safety ahead of last week's devastating floods? DW speaks to residents in Sinzig, one of the towns hardest-hit by flooding.

Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, 16/07/2021*** A local resident cleans up debris in a street in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, western Germany, on July 16, 2021, after heavy rain hit parts of the country, causing widespread flooding and major damage. - The death toll from devastating floods in Europe soared to at least 126 on July 16, most in western Germany where emergency responders were frantically searching for missing people. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany floods: Officials rebuke criticism amid cleanup efforts 20.07.2021

Top German officials have defended their handling of the country's worst flooding in decades. Local residents in western Germany are reeling from the devastation, as cleanup efforts persist.
17.7.2021, Erftstadt*** Bergepanzer der Bundeswehr bergen Fahrzeuge auf der B265. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

How the German military is helping in flood-hit areas 19.07.2021

The German military is deploying soldiers to help with relief efforts in the flood regions of western Germany. The country has tight constitutional restrictions on how the Bundeswehr is used within its borders.
15.07.21 *** A man and firefighter walk through debris, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Opinion: Germany's know-it-all attitude after the floods helps no one 19.07.2021

Hindsight is a wonderful thing. But accusing politicians and disaster management officials of "system failure" underestimates the forces of nature, DW's Fabian Schmidt writes.
Police officers and volunteers clean rubble in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Germany ponders lessons from deadly floods — as it happened 19.07.2021

As Germany mourns after deadly floods devastated swaths of the country, the cleanup operation goes on. The situation remains tense in some areas. Follow DW for more.
Altenahr, 17.7.2021*** Members of the fire brigade help during clearing work in Altenahr, western Germany, after heavy rain hit parts of the country, causing widespread flooding and major damage. - Rescue workers scrambled on July 17 to find survivors and victims of the devastation wreaked by the worst floods to hit western Europe in living memory, which have already left more than 150 people dead and dozens more missing. (Photo by Torsten SILZ / AFP)

Germany floods: Death toll mounts as Merkel visits hard-hit region 19.07.2021

Emergency workers have continued rescue and cleanup operations in areas ravaged by the floodwaters. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has promised swift help to rebuild devastated communities.
18.07.2021++++++++ Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (3.v.r.) und Malu Dreyer (2.v.r,SPD), Ministerpräsidentin von Rheinland-Pfalz, gehen durch das vom Hochwasser verwüstete Dorf Schuld in der Nähe von Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany needs better climate policy, Merkel says from flooded region — as it happened 18.07.2021

The death toll following the devastating flooding in western Germany has risen above 150. Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Germany will "stand up to this force of nature."
Ort: Bad Münstereifel

Germany floods: Rescue efforts ramp up as destruction spreads to new areas 18.07.2021

Rescue operations have continued across the region in western Germany hit by devastating flooding. The crisis has escalated further, as parts of eastern Germany and Austria are now being ravaged by the floodwaters.
