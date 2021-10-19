Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Rhineland-Palatinate is one of the 16 states of the Federal Republic of Germany. It has a population of four million. The city of Mainz is the state capital.
Located in western Germany, Rhineland-Palatinate borders North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, and Baden-Württemberg. It is Germany's leading producer of wine in terms of grape cultivation and wine export. This page collates DW content on the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate.
Rescue operations have continued across the region in western Germany hit by devastating flooding. The crisis has escalated further, as parts of eastern Germany and Austria are now being ravaged by the floodwaters.