Rhineland-Palatinate is one of the 16 states of the Federal Republic of Germany. It has a population of four million. The city of Mainz is the state capital.

Located in western Germany, Rhineland-Palatinate borders North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, and Baden-Württemberg. It is Germany's leading producer of wine in terms of grape cultivation and wine export. This page collates DW content on the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate.