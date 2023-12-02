11 reasons to visit Cologne
There's plenty to see in the German city synonymous with good cheer: Cologne! It's the oldest and largest city in North Rhine-Westphalia — a cultural metropolis worth visiting for many reasons.
Carnival
Cologne has a fifth season: Carnival. The celebrations begin on November 11 each year and end on Ash Wednesday. The highlight is the street carnival, which starts on Weiberfastnacht ("Women's Carnival"), the Thursday preceding Shrove Tuesday. For five days, people celebrate exuberantly and public life comes to a near standstill. There's only one thing to do: Join in the celebration!
The Cologne Cathedral
This impressive landmark welcomes everyone who arrives at the main train station. It's a mountain of worked stone reaching 157 meters (515 ft) and built over 600 years. Many locals consider the Gothic masterpiece, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to be the heart of the city. Daily guided tours are available, although reservations must be made to visit the top of the cathedral in advance.
Not your average church
In the Middle Ages, Cologne was the biggest and richest city in Germany — and the city with the most churches. Twelve Romanesque churches have been preserved, the most bizarre being the Basilica Church of St. Ursula. Part of the wall paneling of its "Golden Chamber" is made of human bones. After the cathedral, St. Ursula is the city's most important destination for religious pilgrims.
A city with 2,000 years of history
In 50 A.D. the Romans founded Cologne, calling it Colonia Agrippina. To this day, remains of the Roman era are often uncovered. Currently, a historical route is being created in the city center that lets visitors experience the city's Roman and Jewish history. One part of it is the Praetorium, the palace and official residence of the Roman governor, which is located under the town hall.
The old town center of Cologne
On the banks of the Rhine below the cathedral, narrow, colorful houses stand in a row, crowded together. This is the city's old town, which features a number of breweries and places to eat and is popular with tourists. This part of the city also has its origins with the Romans, who founded a harbor here.
The river banks of the Rhine
What would Cologne be without the Rhine River? It's impossible to imagine, since it's the lifeline of the city. Some 300 meters (984 ft.) broad, it creates a sense of space in the densely built-up metropolis of a million inhabitants. On its banks, the people of Cologne play sports, relax or meet for a drink. These steps at the Rhine are a great place to watch the sunset over the Cologne skyline.
Sculpture Park
Cologne is renowned for its many museums — from Roman history and the Middle Ages to classical and modern art. Worth seeing is the sculpture park on the banks of the Rhine in the north of the city. It's open year round, and works by international artists such as Rosemarie Trockel are on display here. Admission is free of charge.
The 'Ringe' — a belt full of life
Cologne's ring road follows the course of the old city wall. Large parts of this thoroughfare between the squares of Ebertplatz in the north and Chlodwigplatz in the south are an entertainment zone, with clubs, restaurants, bars and cafes. When people in Cologne ask: "Will you come to the Ringe?" — simply say "Yes!" and see what it's all about. Be ready for it to be very crowded — day and night!
Beer, beer and more beer
There are over 40 breweries in Cologne. Früh, located near the cathedral, is not only the oldest brewery but the second-largest in Germany — after Munich's Hofbräuhaus. In a bewildering number of larger and smaller halls, there's room for 1,500 people. The beer is served in slim glasses until you cancel the order. To do this, you cover your glass with a cardboard beer coaster.
A view from the Triangle
The best view of Cologne — with a 360° panorama — is from the Triangle, a high-rise building on the right bank of the Rhine, opposite Cologne Cathedral. From up there, the city, including the Rhine and the old town, lies at your feet. The elevator ride costs €5 ($5.35). Our tip: Come in the evening to see the city lit up at night! The platform is open until 8 p.m.
Christoper Street Day
The LGBT community feels very much at home in Cologne, which is considered one of the most gay-friendly cities in Europe. A must-see event is the Christopher Street Day street festival, held on the first weekend of July. Celebrations are spread across three days and include discussions and demonstrations. The highlight is always the CSD parade, attended by 800,000 spectators.