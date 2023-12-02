Cologne's ring road follows the course of the old city wall. Large parts of this thoroughfare between the squares of Ebertplatz in the north and Chlodwigplatz in the south are an entertainment zone, with clubs, restaurants, bars and cafes. When people in Cologne ask: "Will you come to the Ringe?" — simply say "Yes!" and see what it's all about. Be ready for it to be very crowded — day and night!