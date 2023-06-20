  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Refugee Day
EU migration policy
Russia's war in Ukraine
PoliticsGermany

Germany sees 'more aggressive' Russian spy activity

Ben Knight
21 minutes ago

Germany's domestic intelligence agency has warned that Russia's spy operations are expected to increase in Germany.

https://p.dw.com/p/4So06
illustration, a thumbprint is projected onto a man as he holds a mobile phone
Germany's domestic intelligence service notes an increase in Russian and Chinese espionage activitiesImage: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), the country's domesitc intelligence agency, has said that Russian spying and disinformation operations inside Germany increased markedly in 2022 and they expect it will continue to do so this year.

In a new report published on Tuesday (20.6.2023), the BfV said that Russia was showing an increased interest in disinformation campaigns. China was also mentioned as one of the "main players" in spy operations in Germany.

"In the future, we can expect more clandestine and aggressive espionage operations by Russia, as well as cyberspace activitiesemanating from Russia," the report said, before adding that cyberattacks are "regularly aimed at obtaining information, but may also be aimed at sabotage or serve the purpose of exerting influence."

BfV head Thomas Haldenwang and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser at the press conference
BfV head Thomas Haldenwang and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser presented the 2022 reportImage: Wolfgang Kumm/dpa/picture alliance

"Russia's war against Ukraine also means a turning point for internal security," German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser wrote in the report's foreword. "Especially in times of war, the leadership in the Kremlin relies on the work of Russian intelligence services."

BfV President Thomas Haldenwang added, "The BfV report once again highlights the dangers to Germany's internal security: espionage, cyber operations, and attempts by foreign intelligence services to exert influence have become more unrestrained and sophisticated."

China's activity, meanwhile, was aimed mainly at gleaning information about Germany's industry, scientific institutions, and military. "In 2022, suspected state or state-directed Chinese actors continued to perpetrate targeted cyberattacks against businesses, government agencies, and individuals, as well as against political institutions," the report said.

Edited by Rina Goldenberg

This article is being expanded with more details from the 2022 intelligence report

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Benjamin Knight Kommentarbild PROVISORISCH
Ben Knight Ben Knight is a journalist in Berlin who mainly writes about German politics.@BenWernerKnight
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian soldiers from the 80th Air Assault Brigade in Donetsk

Ukraine updates: No losses in counterattack, Zelenskyy says

Conflicts58 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A farmer walks hunched over through a field in northeastern Nigeria

How rural violence spoils Nigeria's harvest

How rural violence spoils Nigeria's harvest

BusinessJune 19, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

LGBTQ activists shout slogans during a rally in Jakarta

Is EU doing enough to back LGBTQ rights in Southeast Asia?

Is EU doing enough to back LGBTQ rights in Southeast Asia?

Society21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Oscar Martinez speaks to DW at the prize ceremony

DW Freedom of Speech winner: 'Silence is not an option'

DW Freedom of Speech winner: 'Silence is not an option'

Media17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Alexei Navalny in Vladimir, Russia

Russia: Alexei Navalny faces 30 more years in prison

Russia: Alexei Navalny faces 30 more years in prison

PoliticsJune 18, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Kuwait national team celebrates at a game on January 10, 2023

Kuwait silent in noisy sporting neighborhood

Kuwait silent in noisy sporting neighborhood

Soccer23 hours ago
More from Middle East

Latin America

An aerial view shows damage and floods due to heavy rains after an extra-tropical cyclone, in Sao Leopoldo, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil

Cyclone tears through southern Brazil

Cyclone tears through southern Brazil

ClimateJune 18, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage