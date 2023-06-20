Germany sees 'more aggressive' Russian spy activity

Germany's domestic intelligence agency has warned that Russia's spy operations are expected to increase in Germany.

Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), the country's domesitc intelligence agency, has said that Russian spying and disinformation operations inside Germany increased markedly in 2022 and they expect it will continue to do so this year.

In a new report published on Tuesday (20.6.2023), the BfV said that Russia was showing an increased interest in disinformation campaigns. China was also mentioned as one of the "main players" in spy operations in Germany.

"In the future, we can expect more clandestine and aggressive espionage operations by Russia, as well as cyberspace activitiesemanating from Russia," the report said, before adding that cyberattacks are "regularly aimed at obtaining information, but may also be aimed at sabotage or serve the purpose of exerting influence."

BfV head Thomas Haldenwang and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser presented the 2022 report Image: Wolfgang Kumm/dpa/picture alliance

"Russia's war against Ukraine also means a turning point for internal security," German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser wrote in the report's foreword. "Especially in times of war, the leadership in the Kremlin relies on the work of Russian intelligence services."

BfV President Thomas Haldenwang added, "The BfV report once again highlights the dangers to Germany's internal security: espionage, cyber operations, and attempts by foreign intelligence services to exert influence have become more unrestrained and sophisticated."

China's activity, meanwhile, was aimed mainly at gleaning information about Germany's industry, scientific institutions, and military. "In 2022, suspected state or state-directed Chinese actors continued to perpetrate targeted cyberattacks against businesses, government agencies, and individuals, as well as against political institutions," the report said.

Edited by Rina Goldenberg

This article is being expanded with more details from the 2022 intelligence report

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.