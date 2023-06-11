  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Donald Trump
EU asylum policy
Climate change
Law and JusticeGermany

Germany accuses climate activists of 580 offenses

1 hour ago

Germany found that 740 people were involved in 580 different offenses committed by the climate activist group Last Generation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SR0z
A last generation demostration in Berlin.
Germany has recorded 580 criminal offenses committed by Last Generation.Image: JONAS GEHRING/aal/IMAGO

Germany has recorded 580 criminal offenses committed by the climate activist group Last Generation, or Letzte Generation, German weekly Bild am Sonntag reported.

The group has been raising climate awareness by using controversial protest methods in Germany, including gluing themselves to streets.

Since the beginning of 2022, "740 people have come to the attention of the police" said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser to the newspaper.

Climate activists protest by any means

Activism at crossroads with law

Most of the offenses the group's members have been accused of relate to coercion and damage to property.

Defending the police intervention, Faeser made it clear that activists were not above the law and cannot "violate the rights of others."

Last Generation members counter that their rights are violated by companies, officials and individuals who take inadequate steps to protect the environment and increase the likelihood of catastrophic future effects of climate change.

Referring to the protest methods used by the group, she said "It does not help climate protection at all."

On the contrary, she said the activists are doing "massive damage" to being accepted or raising awareness.

A checkered history 

The Last Generation has made headlines with street blockades where activists glued their hands to the road and threw soup on famous artwork. The artworks were protected by plastic or glass and were not damaged.

German police carry out raids against climate protest group

A member of the group was issued a €400 ($430) fine last Thursday for damage to property after a protest at the Audimax of Hamburg University.

The German police, in May, conducted multiple raids in different places linked to the Last Generation as they were suspected of helping finance a criminal enterprise.

The group is demanding that the German government act faster and formulate a plan to meet an international goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial times.

ns/sms (AFP, DPA)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address in early June

Ukraine: Zelenskyy says counteroffensive actions 'underway'

Conflicts15 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People with fuel canisters wait in line at a petrol station.

Panic-buying at the pumps as Nigeria scraps fuel subsidy

Panic-buying at the pumps as Nigeria scraps fuel subsidy

Society13 hours ago03:11 min
More from Africa

Asia

People ride motorbikes in Hanoi with hands over their faces, or masks

Is Vietnam backtracking on its environmental promises?

Is Vietnam backtracking on its environmental promises?

Nature and Environment13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Closeup of a uniformed soldier in combat gear standing in front of an Airbus A400M plane

NATO set to launch military exercises over Germany

NATO set to launch military exercises over Germany

ConflictsJune 9, 202305:36 min
More from Germany

Europe

UEFA Champions League | Finale | Manchester City vs Inter Mailand

Ilkay Gündogan finally gets his Champions League moment

Ilkay Gündogan finally gets his Champions League moment

Soccer8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People gather to collect water in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Sudan conflict fuels humanitarian disaster

Sudan conflict fuels humanitarian disaster

Politics18 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers, speaking into a mic

Trump put highly guarded secrets at risk, indictment alleges

Trump put highly guarded secrets at risk, indictment alleges

Law and Justice17 hours ago01:35 min
More from North America

Latin America

Soldiers and volunteers pose for a photo with the four Indigenous siblings who were missing after a deadly plane crash in Colombia's Solano jungle.

Children found alive after 40 days in Colombian jungle

Children found alive after 40 days in Colombian jungle

Society20 hours ago01:58 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage