German police swoop on Last Generation climate activists
12 minutes ago
German police have conducted searches of the homes of climate activists from the Last Generation environmental group. They are charged with having organized a fundraising campaign to finance criminal actions.
Police on Wednesday said they had searched 15 properties linked to members of the Last Generation climate group who are suspected of helping finance a criminal enterprise.
The raids were connected to a string of charges filed against activists from the group since the middle of last year, authorities said.
What is the latest that we know?
The Bavarian State Criminal Police Office (BLKA) and the Munich General Public Prosecutor's Office announced that officers had conducted searches of properties in seven states across Germany from 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT/UTC) on Wednesday.
Seven suspects between 22 and 38 years of age are accused of forming or supporting a criminal organization, although officials said no arrests had yet taken place.
Two of the suspects also allegedly planned to sabotage an oil pipeline linking the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt to the port of Trieste in Italy. The pipeline is considered to be a critical piece of infrastructure in Bavaria.
The suspects are accused of collecting at least €1.4 million ($1.5 million) to finance criminal activities.
The police raids took place in the states of Hesse, Hamburg, Saxony-Anhalt, Saxony, Bavaria, Berlin, and Schleswig-Holstein. Some 170 police officers were deployed nationwide for the operation.
Climate campaigners block Berlin traffic
Police said the internet homepage for Last Generation in Germany had also been shut down on the instructions of the prosecutor's office.
The searches, which were accompanied by orders to seize two bank accounts and other assets, were said to be aimed to secure evidence on Last Generation's membership structure and financing.