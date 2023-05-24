  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentGermany

German police swoop on Last Generation climate activists

12 minutes ago

German police have conducted searches of the homes of climate activists from the Last Generation environmental group. They are charged with having organized a fundraising campaign to finance criminal actions.

Police on Wednesday said they had searched 15 properties linked to members of the Last Generation climate group who are suspected of helping finance a criminal enterprise.

The raids were connected to a string of charges filed against activists from the group since the middle of last year, authorities said.

What is the latest that we know?

The Bavarian State Criminal Police Office (BLKA)  and the Munich General Public Prosecutor's Office announced that officers had conducted searches of properties in seven states across Germany from 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT/UTC) on Wednesday.

Seven suspects between 22 and 38 years of age are accused of forming or supporting a criminal organization, although officials said no arrests had yet taken place.

Two of the suspects also allegedly planned to sabotage an oil pipeline linking the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt to the port of Trieste in Italy. The pipeline is considered to be a critical piece of infrastructure in Bavaria.

The suspects are accused of collecting at least €1.4 million ($1.5 million) to finance criminal activities.

The police raids took place in the states of Hesse, Hamburg, Saxony-Anhalt, Saxony, Bavaria, Berlin, and Schleswig-Holstein. Some 170 police officers were deployed nationwide for the operation.

Climate campaigners block Berlin traffic

Police said the internet homepage for Last Generation in Germany had also been shut down on the instructions of the prosecutor's office.

The searches, which were accompanied by orders to seize two bank accounts and other assets, were said to be aimed to secure evidence on Last Generation's membership structure and financing.

What is Last Generation?

Germany's Last Generation (Letzte Generation) group has repeatedly blocked traffic in Berlin and other cities in its campaign to press for more strident action to counter global warming.

The group is demanding that the German government formulate a plan to meet an international goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial times.

As well as gluing themselves to busy intersections and highways, its members have targeted various artworks and exhibits.

The group's tactics have met with strong criticism, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying on Monday that he thought it was "completely crazy to somehow stick yourself to a painting or on the street."

Last Generation tweeted a German media link to the raids on Wednesday with the hashtag #völligbekloppt (completely crazy), referring to Scholz's comment.

While the group acknowledges that its protests are provocative, it says that only by stirring friction can it encourage debate about climate change within society.

Go to homepage