Germany, France, Ireland threaten South American trade deal over Amazon wildfires

Brazil is facing global pressure to contain an 80% increase in wildfires in the world's largest rainforest. Berlin has called for guarantees for the Amazon to be included in the upcoming EU-South America trade deal.
Germany on Friday warned the European Union's trade deal with the South American trade bloc Mercosur could be amended in an attempt to pressure Brazil to better protect the Amazon rainforest.
German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze made the comments in response to concerns about huge wildfires that are incinerating Brazilian sections of the tropical forest at a record rate, as a result of illegal deforestation.
Schulze said advancing the unfinalized trade deal with Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay "would be irresponsible" unless it included clear guarantees of protection for the Amazon.
Read more: Amazon fires: Can international pressure help put them out?
She blamed the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's controversial rainforest clearance policies for putting an ecosystem created over millions of years in great danger.
"It could have incalculable consequences for our planet," Schulze added.
She also questioned Germany's future commitment to an international fund to protect the Amazon which so far has totaled €50 million ($55 million).
Around 60% of the rainforest sits in Brazilian territory. Dubbed the lungs of the planet, the Amazon's trees produce 20% of earth's oxygen needs and its degradation could have severe consequences for the climate and rainfall.
Macron threatens trade block
French President Emmanuel Macron and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar went further, vowing to vote against the upcoming trade deal if Brazil did not step up efforts to protect the rainforest.
Macron said Bolsonaro had "lied" about climate commitments made at the G20 summit in Japan in June.
The French president and German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for the issue to be brought up at the this weekend's G7 meeting in France.
Read more: Brazil struggles through President Jair Bolsonaro's first six months
The EU-Mercosur trade deal was agreed in principle in June following 20 years of negotiations. But the agreement is not due to be ratified for a further two years, meaning it could be unpicked.
On Friday, Bolsonaro said he was considering deploying Brazil's army to help fight the Amazon fires, which experts say have increased by 80% this year.
Brushing off concerns about his environmental policy, Bolsonaro has blamed everyone from non-governmental groups, farmers and international actors for lighting the fires.
mm/aw (AP, AFP, dpa)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
A Science Ministry report that showed an increase in deforestation of the Amazon rainforest has been criticized by President Jair Bolsonaro, and may have led to the firing of its author. (02.08.2019)
Congress blocks his plans, his policies are not implemented and his Cabinet is in disarray. Clearly Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro cannot govern. And it seems he doesn't even care to try. (01.07.2019)
Wildfires blazing in the Amazon have sparked an international dispute. As Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro dismisses foreign leaders' condemnations, what can the international community really do to protect the Amazon? (23.08.2019)
Forest fires are surging in Brazil, with thousands being recorded this week alone. Scientist Carlos Nobre from Sao Paolo University says politics is to blame for the alarming increase. (21.08.2019)
A government institute at loggerheads with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has called the massive increase a "major setback." The right-wing administration's pro-agrobusiness policies are to blame, the agency claims. (07.08.2019)
The Brazilian president says Angela Merkel should focus on reforesting Germany rather than witholding funds for Amazon projects. Norway, meanwhile, announced it is also blocking rainforest subsidies to the country. (15.08.2019)
Brazil has lashed out at international critics who are blaming President Jair Bolsonaro for not doing enough to curb massive Amazon fires. Bolsonaro accused media organizations of trying to undermine his government. (23.08.2019)