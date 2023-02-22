  1. Skip to content
PoliticsGermany

Germany expels 2 Iran envoys over death sentence

14 minutes ago

The Iranian diplomats have been ordered to leave the country immediately. The decision came after a German-Iranian national was handed a death sentence in Tehran.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NosK

Germany has declared two employees of the Iranian Embassy in Berlin personae non gratae and ordered them to leave the country, a statement from the foreign office said Wednesday.

The decision was announced after an Iranian court sentenced German-Iranian citizen Jamshid Sharmahd to death.

Germany also summoned Iran's charge d'affaires over the verdict, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

"He was informed that we do not accept the massive violation of the rights of a German citizen," she added. "We call on Iran to revoke Jamshid Sharmahd's death sentence and provide him with a fair appeal process based on the rule of law." 

More to come...

Machine gun ammunition supplies lined up

EU fast-tracked COVID shots. Can it do bullets for Ukraine?

Politics13 hours ago
