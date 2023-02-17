  1. Skip to content
A girl, without a hijab, stands in front of the Azadi Tower in Tehran, puts up victory sign with both hands, November 17, 2022
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Twitter that Karami and Hosseini were “more than just two names.”Image: ZUMAPRESS.com/picture alliance
Human RightsIran

Iran: Protests erupt for first time in weeks

8 minutes ago

Protesters took to the streets in several cities, including capital Tehran, to mark 40 days since two protesters were executed, an important day of mourning in the country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Nf6Q

Protesters marched in several Iranian cities in the most widespread demonstrations in recent weeks, online videos appeared to show.

The protests overnight Thursday marked 40 days since the execution of two Iranian men last month. The two men, Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini, were hanged in January.

They were the third and fourth protesters known to be executed since September. Protests have slowed down in recent weeks partly due to the severe crackdown by Iranian authorities, though protest cries continued through the nights.

An online video purportedly from Iran's holy northeast city of Mashhad showed protesters chanting: "My martyred brother, we shall avenge your blood." 

Fresh protest hit cities

Online videos shared by the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights showed people burning roadblocks in Sanandaj, the provincial capital of Iran's Kurdistan region.

Protesters also marched in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, a majority Sunni region, after Friday's prayers, online videos showed.

Anti-government protests have been held on the regular in both of these regions since they're both home to people who have long complained about neglect by Iran's Shiite rulers.

Iranian media have not acknowledged the demonstrations.

What is happening in Iran right now?

Protests kicked off in Iran in September after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after being arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

Since protests began, at least 529 people have been killed in demonstration, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that's been tracking the crackdown. Over 19,700 people have been detained by authorities as well.

Iran has not offered any overall casualty figures, though the government seemed to acknowledge making "tens of thousands"arrested earlier this month. 

Women have played a leading role in the protests, with many publicly stripping off the hijab, or the compulsory Islamic headscarf.

The protests have marked one of the biggest challenges to Iran's theocracy since the 1979 overthrow of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, which paved the way for clerical rule.

rm/es (AP, Reuters)

A placard of Jina Mahsa Amini which reads: "Say her name"

EU places fresh sanctions on Iran over protest crackdown

EU places fresh sanctions on Iran over protest crackdown

EU foreign ministers approved a fourth round of sanctions against Iranian individuals and organizations. Their meeting comes days after EU lawmakers voted to put the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on its terror list.
PoliticsJanuary 23, 2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video link to the 2023 Munich Security Conference

Zelenskyy, Scholz and Macron open Munich Security Conference

Politics3 hours ago
