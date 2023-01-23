  1. Skip to content
A placard of Jina Mahsa Amini which reads: "Say her name"
Iranians abroad have staged protests outside of embassies in response to the government's targeting of demonstrators at homeImage: Jonathan Brady/PA/picture alliance
PoliticsEurope

EU places fresh sanctions on Iran over protest crackdown

5 hours ago

EU foreign ministers approved a fourth round of sanctions against Iranian individuals and organizations. Their meeting comes days after EU lawmakers voted to put the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on its terror list.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MZSN

The European Union announced a new round of sanctions against Iran on Monday at a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers.

News agency Reuters reported that some 37 Iranian individuals and organizations will be banned from traveling to the EU and subject to an asset freeze.

The move is the EU's fourth round of sanctions on Iran since widespread protests emerged after 23-year-old Kurdish woman Jina Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police last year.

"The EU strongly condemns the brutal and disproportionate use of force by the Iranian authorities against peaceful protesters," said Tobias Billstrom, the Foreign Minister of Sweden, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency.

Previous EU sanctions targeted 146 individuals and 12 organizations, including members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in response to the police crackdown on protesters and subsequent executions.

Iran warns of 'reciprocal' measures after terror designation

Earlier, on Wednesday, members of the European Parliament voted to include the IRGC on its terror list in "light of its terrorist activity, the repression of protesters and its supplying of drones to Russia."

However, ahead of the meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said any such terror listing would first require approval from a court.

"It is something that cannot be decided without a court, a court decision first. You cannot say I consider you a terrorist because I don't like you," Borrell told reporters in Brussels. 

Meanwhile, Iranian authorities said on Sunday that Tehran is working to put "elements of European countries' armies" on its own terror list.

"The European Parliament shot itself in the foot," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Sunday.

zc/rc (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Two armed members of the IRGC stand in front of an Iranian flag during a pro-regime protest in Tehran

EU: How the bloc's terror list works

EU: How the bloc's terror list works

The EU's terror list could soon include Iran's Revolutionary Guards. Those already blacklisted face a barrage of restrictions, from frozen assets to travel bans.
Politics8 hours ago
A handball fan holds up a sign reading #Women, Life, Freedom at a handball match

Iranian regime determined to curb protests – even at World Handball Championship

Iranian regime determined to curb protests – even at World Handball Championship

Some opponents of the Islamic Republic of Iran have taken their protest to the latest major international sporting event. However, the regime have been just as determined to stop them in Poland as they are at home.
SportsJanuary 20, 2023
