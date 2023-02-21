  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Jamshid Sharmahd in court
An Iranian court has sentenced Jamshid Sharmahd to deathImage: Koosha Mahshid Falahi/Mizan News Agency/AP/picture alliance
Law and JusticeIran

German-Iranian sentenced to death in Tehran

11 minutes ago

A revolutionary court charged 67-year-old Jamshid Sharmahd with "corruption on Earth."

https://p.dw.com/p/4NmYO

Iran-German national Jamshid Sharmahd has been sentenced to death in Tehran, Iran's Mizan News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Iranian authorities accused the 67-year-old of heading a pro-monarchist group that it says was responsible for a deadly terrorist attack at a mosque in Shiraz in 2008.

Sharmahd reportedly charged with "corruption on Earth."

The verdict can be appealed at Iran's Supreme Court of Justice.

More to follow...

Iranian exiles in Germany demand release of Jamshid Sharmahd

zc/nm (dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

President Ebrahim Raisi speaking to a large crowd

Iran: 44th anniversary of revolution disrupted by hackers

Iran: 44th anniversary of revolution disrupted by hackers

The government in Tehran claimed victory over the protests sparked by the death of Jina Mahsa Amini. But Iranians abroad held large protests against the Islamic Republic.
PoliticsFebruary 12, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russia s President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation

Putin vows to achieve goals in Ukraine, blames West for war

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man holds a clear stone believed to be a diamond

Why Africa bleeds diamond revenues

Why Africa bleeds diamond revenues

Business21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Liz Truss and Scott Morrison at the symposium in Tokyo

Challenging China: Can a legislative alliance have leverage?

Challenging China: Can a legislative alliance have leverage?

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Person holding candle with hand that says "stop AIDS"

Germany's 'Düsseldorf Patient' cured of HIV

Germany's 'Düsseldorf Patient' cured of HIV

Science18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Liverpool fans queue at the gate ahead of the 2022 Champions League final

Champions League final 2022: Fans cleared but scars remain

Champions League final 2022: Fans cleared but scars remain

Soccer19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iranian Ameican activist Masih Alinejad at a protest in Munich

MSC: Iranian activists demand more action from the West

MSC: Iranian activists demand more action from the West

Politics16 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden, left, walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

US President Joe Biden pays surprise visit to Kyiv

US President Joe Biden pays surprise visit to Kyiv

Conflicts19 hours ago02:09 min
More from North America

Latin America

A black and white photo of Pablo Neruda, smiling, showing his top front teeth, in 1965

Pablo Neruda's death: Why the science is inconclusive

Pablo Neruda's death: Why the science is inconclusive

Science21 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage