German-Iranian sentenced to death in Tehran

Iran-German national Jamshid Sharmahd has been sentenced to death in Tehran, Iran's Mizan News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Iranian authorities accused the 67-year-old of heading a pro-monarchist group that it says was responsible for a deadly terrorist attack at a mosque in Shiraz in 2008.

Sharmahd reportedly charged with "corruption on Earth."

The verdict can be appealed at Iran's Supreme Court of Justice.

More to follow...

Iranian exiles in Germany demand release of Jamshid Sharmahd To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

zc/nm (dpa, Reuters)