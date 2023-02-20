  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Revolutionary Guard cadets take part in a graduation ceremony in Tehran
The EU has no legal basis for terming the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization, according to Germany's top diplomatImage: SalamPix/abaca/picture alliance
PoliticsIran

EU sanctions Iran but no terror tag for Revolutionary Guards

9 minutes ago

Brussels stopped short of labeling Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group in its latest raft of Iran sanctions. Meanwhile, the UK summoned a top Iranian diplomat over alleged threats to UK-based reporters.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NlJR

The European Union on Monday imposed new sanctions on Iranian officials and entities for their role in the violent crackdown against public protests in the Islamic Republic.

The new sanctions target 32 people and two entities and include the culture and Islamic guidance minister, the education minister and other politicians and officials supporting the crackdown.

The latest raft of sanctions brings the total to 196 individuals and 33 entities in Iran.

A handout photo made available by the Iranian presidential office shows Yousef Nouri, Iranian Education Minister, leaving after a government meeting in Tehran
Iranian Education Minister Yousef Nouri is one of the people targeted in the EU sanctionsImage: Iranian Presidency/ZUMA/picture alliance

However, the bloc decided against the initiative to label Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist group. 

"As of now, we don't have legal grounds in the EU to list the Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organization," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said following the summit in Brussels. 

Shortly after the EU officials made the announcements, the UK added eight new designations to its sanctions list relating to Iran. Some of the UK sanctions are targeting the region's judges for what London said were human rights violations.

West should isolate Iran like it isolated Russia: activist

Iran International TV to leave London due to threats

Additionally, the UK government has summoned Iran's most senior diplomat in London over what it said were serious threats against journalists living in Britain.

On Saturday, a London-based television station critical of the Iranian government said it was moving its studios to the US following threats from Tehran.

"I am appalled by the Iranian regime's continuing threats to the lives of UK-based journalists and have today summoned its representative to make clear this will not be tolerated," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

Acting on advice from London's Metropolitan Police, Iran International TV "reluctantly" closed its studios in the capital after state-backed threats, a statement said, as safety concerns made it no longer possible to protect the broadcaster's staff and the surrounding public.

Last month Iran executed a former Iranian deputy defense minister with dual British-Iranian nationality after convicting him of spying for the UK.

Protests erupt again in Iran

Iran has witnessed a wave of protests in recent months following the death of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini while in police custody.

After a brief lull in the unrest, demonstrators last week marched in several Iranian cities, this time over the executions of protesters Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini, who were hanged in January.

Protests kicked off in Iran in September, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

At least 529 people have been killed in demonstrations, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA), a group that's been tracking the crackdown, while more than 19,700 people have been detained by authorities.

jsi/dj (Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Man walking past a wrecked car in Bam

Iran: Earthquake fears rise after Turkey-Syria disaster

Iran: Earthquake fears rise after Turkey-Syria disaster

There is much sympathy in Iran for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, but the disaster has also stoked fears. Iranian authorities seem to have learned little from similar past catastrophes in their country.
CatastropheFebruary 17, 2023

Iranian women hope 2018 World Cup is turning point for stadium ban

Iranian women hope 2018 World Cup is turning point for stadium ban

The World Cup has given Iranian women the chance to do what many take for granted — going to watch football matches. Activists are now pushing world football's governing body FIFA to end the ban issue once and for all.
SportsJune 27, 2018
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) walks along US President Joe Biden

Ukraine: Biden visits Kyiv ahead of Russia's war anniversary

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman hawking bread walks past electoral campaign posters

Nigerians sell their votes to make ends meet

Nigerians sell their votes to make ends meet

Politics23 hours ago03:23 min
More from Africa

Asia

Liz Truss and Scott Morrison at the symposium in Tokyo

Can a transnational legislative alliance challenge China?

Can a transnational legislative alliance challenge China?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Still from the movie in which a young soldier looks sad, as other soldiers are around him

'All Quiet on the Western Front' primed for Oscar success

'All Quiet on the Western Front' primed for Oscar success

Film8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Refugees from Ukraine rest in the main train station of Krakow

Fact check: How propaganda denigrates Ukrainian refugees

Fact check: How propaganda denigrates Ukrainian refugees

Politics23 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Masih Alinejad

West should isolate Iran like it isolated Russia: activist

West should isolate Iran like it isolated Russia: activist

Politics2 hours ago02:12 min
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden, left, walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

US President Joe Biden pays surprise visit to Kyiv

US President Joe Biden pays surprise visit to Kyiv

Conflicts4 hours ago02:09 min
More from North America

Latin America

A black and white photo of Pablo Neruda, smiling, showing his top front teeth, in 1965

Pablo Neruda's death: Why the science is inconclusive

Pablo Neruda's death: Why the science is inconclusive

Science6 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage