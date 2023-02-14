  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
NATO
War in Ukraine
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bejing
Raisi was greeted by Xi Jinping on the red carpet during an official welcoming ceremony in BeijingImage: AP/picture alliance
PoliticsIran

China praises 'solidarity' with Iran during Raisi visit

2 hours ago

Chinese leader Xi Jinping noted the decades of cooperation between the two countries. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to China comes amid tensions between both countries and Western governments.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NTYN

Chinese leader Xi Jinping lavished praise on Iran Monday, as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi began his three-day visit to China. 

The meeting in Beijing comes as both Iran and China face increasingly strained ties with Western governments and is the first state visit by an Iranian president to China in more than 20 years.

China, Iran hail cooperation amid tensions with West

"In the face of the current complex changes in the world, times, and history, China and Iran have supported each other (and) worked together in solidarity and cooperation," Xi said in remarks cited by Chinese state-run news outlet CCTV.   

According to Iran's state-owned Islamic Republic News Agency, Raisi described "Iran and China as two friends in hard times."  

Raisi's three-day visit to China comes as both countries have been condemned and sanctioned by the West on various issues. 

Western countries such as the US and Germany, for example, have criticized Iran's nuclear ambitions and its crackdown on anti-government protesters, with Washington and Berlin also critical of China's drills near Taiwan and its treatment of the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. 

In addition, Iran and China have been criticized by the West for not condemning Russia's war on Ukraine. Russia has even used Iranian drones to carry out attacks on Ukrainian cities, with the Iranian government rejecting it supplied the weapons. 

Zelenskyy: Iran 'lying' about prewar drone sales to Russia

On the issue of Tehran's nuclear program, Xi told Raisi that Iran has a right to safeguard its interests. Xi said Beijing will continue to "participate constructively" on international negotiations regarding the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear agreement in 2018, saying the Iranian government was not holding up its end of the bargain. The agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, lifted sanctions on Iran in return for Tehran's promises that it won't develop a nuclear weapon.  

"No matter how the international and regional situation changes, China will unswervingly develop friendly cooperation with Iran," Xi remarked.

Closer economic cooperation  

Iran and China also deepened their economic ties during the visit. China is Iran's biggest trading partner. 

Iranian media reported that China and Iran signed 20 cooperation documents during the visit, in areas such as tourism, international commerce, and technology. 

Raisi is accompanied on the China trip by a large trade and finance delegation. 

Xi previously held talks with Raisi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan last September.

wd/rs (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi fears that Russia's attack on Ukraine could hamper a new nuclear deal with Iran.

Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens Iran nuclear talks

Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens Iran nuclear talks

Talks on a revived nuclear deal with Iran seemed to be on the verge of a breakthrough. But Russia's attack on Ukraine could now hamper a new agreement. DW's Birgit Maass spoke to Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi about the current situation.
PoliticsMarch 11, 202202:12 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman holding a child sits by a collapsed building as search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey

Turkey-Syria quakes: 'Worst natural disaster' in a century

Catastrophe5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man walks past posters of election candidates on a wall in Lagos

Nigeria's election: Insecurity, inflation are key concerns

Nigeria's election: Insecurity, inflation are key concerns

PoliticsFebruary 13, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Putu Oka Sukanta, a former prisoner and celebrated author, speaks to DW.

Indonesia admits abuses, but victims say that's not enough

Indonesia admits abuses, but victims say that's not enough

Human Rights4 hours ago03:24 min
More from Asia

Germany

Themenbild Migration, Kommunikation mit Smartphone | Deutschland Eisenhüttenstadt 2021

German court to decide over phone searches of asylum-seekers

German court to decide over phone searches of asylum-seekers

PoliticsFebruary 13, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Polish and Ukrainian soldiers train on a Leopard 2 tank at a military base in western Poland.

Poland: First Ukrainian soldiers training on Leopard tanks

Poland: First Ukrainian soldiers training on Leopard tanks

Conflicts10 hours ago02:12 min
More from Europe

Middle East

An aerial view of Israelis waving national flags during a rally against plans to overhaul the judicial system

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

Politics24 hours ago02:23 min
More from Middle East

North America

A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

BusinessFebruary 12, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

People walk along a street in Mexico

Mexico's deadly addiction to soft drinks

Mexico's deadly addiction to soft drinks

SocietyFebruary 10, 202305:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage