Iran enriching more uranium at 60%, says UN nuclear watchdog

The IAEA has said Iran is continuing to accelerate its nuclear program and is producing highly enriched uranium at a new site.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday said that Iran has begun enriching uranium to 60% purity at its Fordow facility, according to IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said the acceleration of uranium enrichment comes in response to a resolution passed by the IAEA last week, Iranian news agency ISNA reported.

The resolution called for Iran's transparency in allowing inspections of undeclared uranium enrichment sites, and hinted at sending the matter to the UN Security Council.

In his statement, Grossi said that highly enriched uranium at the Fordow site comes in a addition to production taking place at a site in Natanz since 2021. The Fordow site is significant because it is located under a mountain.

Program expansion condemned

Although Iran's uranium purity is still below the 90% needed for weapons-grade material, it is still a big jump from the 20% produced before the 2015 nuclear deal, which called for enrichment to be capped at the 3.67% that is used in power reactors.

However, Western governments fear Tehran is getting closer to producing a nuclear weapon.

Britain, France and Germany have slammed Iran's plans to expand its nuclear enrichment program.

"We, the governments of France, Germany and the United Kingdom condemn Iran’s latest steps, as confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to further expand its nuclear program," a joint statement issued by Britain read.

"Iran's step is a challenge to the global non-proliferation system. This step, which carries significant proliferation-related risks, has no credible civilian justification," the statement added.

"We will continue to consult, alongside international partners, on how best to address Iran’s continued nuclear escalation," the statement concluded.

Talks to breathe new life into the 2015 nuclear deal — which curbed Iran's nuclear program in return for sanctions relief — have stalled.

The deal came apart at the seams when the US under the Trump administration pulled out and reimposed sanctions. Iran in return ramped up its nuclear program.

wmr,kb/jcg (AFP,dpa)