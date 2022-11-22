  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Picture showing atomic enrichment facilities in Iran
Image: AEO Iran/AFP
PoliticsIran

Iran enriching more uranium at 60%, says UN nuclear watchdog

6 hours ago

The IAEA has said Iran is continuing to accelerate its nuclear program and is producing highly enriched uranium at a new site.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jv0H

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday said that Iran has begun enriching uranium to 60% purity at its Fordow facility, according to IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said the acceleration of uranium enrichment comes in response to a resolution passed by the IAEA last week, Iranian news agency ISNA reported.

The resolution called for Iran's transparency in allowing inspections of undeclared uranium enrichment sites, and hinted at sending the matter to the UN Security Council.

In his statement, Grossi said that highly enriched uranium at the Fordow site comes in a addition to production taking place at a site in Natanz since 2021. The Fordow site is significant because it is located under a mountain. 

Program expansion condemned

Although Iran's uranium purity is still below the 90% needed for weapons-grade material, it is still a big jump from the 20% produced before the 2015 nuclear deal, which called for enrichment to be capped at the 3.67% that is used in power reactors. 

Was the Iran nuclear deal a 'historic mistake'?

However, Western governments fear Tehran is getting closer to producing a nuclear weapon. 

Britain, France and Germany have slammed Iran's plans to expand its nuclear enrichment program.

"We, the governments of France, Germany and the United Kingdom condemn Iran’s latest steps, as confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to further expand its nuclear program," a joint statement issued by Britain read.

"Iran's step is a challenge to the global non-proliferation system. This step, which carries significant proliferation-related risks, has no credible civilian justification," the statement added. 

"We will continue to consult, alongside international partners, on how best to address Iran’s continued nuclear escalation," the statement concluded.

Talks to breathe new life into the 2015 nuclear deal — which curbed Iran's nuclear program in return for sanctions relief — have stalled.

The deal came apart at the seams when the US under the Trump administration pulled out and reimposed sanctions. Iran in return ramped up its nuclear program.

wmr,kb/jcg (AFP,dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine's secret service guard the entrance to the Pechersk Lavra monastic complex in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Kyiv Orthodox monastery raided

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of adults and children and a donkey cart

Somalia's food crisis claims young lives

Somalia's food crisis claims young lives

Food Security10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

People read copies of morning newspapers carrying headline news of the Supreme Court decision against Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling, at a stall, in Peshawar, Pakistan

Pakistan: Newspapers fight for survival as sales plunge

Pakistan: Newspapers fight for survival as sales plunge

Media12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Gündogan scores a penalty

Ilkay Gündogan: 'A lot in football happens in your mind'

Ilkay Gündogan: 'A lot in football happens in your mind'

Sports13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Thousands of ethnic Buryats have fled to Mongolia to evade conscription to Ukraine.

Russian ethnic minorities flee to Mongolia

Russian ethnic minorities flee to Mongolia

Conflicts8 hours ago03:52 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Fußball-WM Katar 2022 | England v Iran

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

SportsNovember 21, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

CrimeNovember 21, 202202:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

Man, shouting, holds up a blue scarf with the name Lionel Messi

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Politics8 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage