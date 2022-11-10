Iran nuclear program 'uncertainty' sparks concern at IAEA
The UN nuclear watchdog says it believes Iran has further increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Officials from the agency are expected to visit Tehran later in November.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday voiced concern over uncertainties surrounding Iran's nuclear program and criticized Tehran for barring the body's officials from accessing nuclear sites.
"The longer the current situation persists, the greater such uncertainty becomes," the UN watchdog said in a new report.
While Iran has demanded the IAEA end its investigation into the matter, the UN agency says it needs answers because it has to be able to account for all nuclear material.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi "is seriously concerned that there has still been no progress in clarifying and resolving the outstanding safeguards issues," the watchdog's report said.
It added that senior officials would conduct a technical visit to Tehran before the end of the month and expected to start receiving "credible explanations," including "access to locations and material."
The UN watchdog has repeatedly warned that it has not been able to properly monitor Iran's nuclear program since early 2021, when the Islamic Republic started to restrict the agency's access.
In a separate report, also released Thursday, the IAEA said Iran's stock of enriched uranium had decreased by 267.2 kg. Its stockpile now stands at 3,673.7 kg — well beyond the 202.8 kg allowed under the deal.
The shrinking stockpile can be largely put down to Iran's growing amount of highly enriched uranium, which requires more material.
"This system is very, very fast, and is capable of maneuvering both inside and beyond the atmosphere," General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aerospace unit, said in a speech on Thursday.
The Guard's missile program is not known to have hypersonic weapons in its arsenal.
IAEA chief Grossi told the AFP news agency that the claim served to "increase the attention, increase the concerns, increase the public attention to the Iranian nuclear program."
But he said he did not see it as "having any influence" on current negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.