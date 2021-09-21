International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

The IAEA is an international organisation that seeks to promote the peaceful use of nuclear technology. It aims to prevent its use for any military purpose.

The IAEA was set up to provide international safeguards against misuse of nuclear technology and nuclear materials, and to promote nuclear safety including radiation protection. It reports to the United Nations and was established in 1957 with its headquarters in Vienna, Austria. Recent DW content connected to the IAEA is collated on this page.