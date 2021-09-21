Visit the new DW website

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

The IAEA is an international organisation that seeks to promote the peaceful use of nuclear technology. It aims to prevent its use for any military purpose.

The IAEA was set up to provide international safeguards against misuse of nuclear technology and nuclear materials, and to promote nuclear safety including radiation protection. It reports to the United Nations and was established in 1957 with its headquarters in Vienna, Austria. Recent DW content connected to the IAEA is collated on this page.

*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** 10.04.21 *** Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reviews Iran's new nuclear achievements during Iran's National Nuclear Energy Day in Tehran, Iran April 10, 2021. Iranian Presidency Office/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Iran enriches uranium as the West watches on 21.09.2021

While Iran continues to make progress enriching uranium, nuclear diplomacy seems to be stalled. Experts say the ball is clearly in the West's court.
This photo released Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, shows centrifuge machines in the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran. Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman in a report published on Thursday by the state-run IRNA news agency, said an oeincident has damaged an under-construction building near Iran s Natanz nuclear site, but there was no damage to its centrifuge facility. Kamalvandi said authorities were investigating what happened.

Iran agrees to UN inspectors' surveillance cameras 12.09.2021

The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog was in Tehran for talks Sunday. Iran agreed to allow inspectors to resume monitoring its sensitive nuclear sites, but access to the data remains off limits.
27.07.2021 In this satellite photo released by Planet Labs Inc., North Korea's main nuclear complex is seen in Yongbyon, North Korea, just north of the capital, Pyongyang, July 27, 2021. North Korea appears to have restarted the operation of its main nuclear reactor used to produce weapons fuels, the U.N. atomic agency said, as the North openly threatens to enlarge its nuclear arsenal amid long-dormant nuclear diplomacy with the United States. In the image, North Korea's 5-megawatt nuclear reactor is seen to the building to the north, while the experimental light water reactor is the building with the circular feature atop it to the south. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)

North Korea: IAEA 'concerned' at apparent nuclear reactor restart 30.08.2021

The Yongbyon nuclear reactor used to produce plutonium for weapons seems to have resumed operations, the UN's atomic agency has said. The reactor had appeared dormant since late 2018.
European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora, Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi and Iran's ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog Kazem Gharibabadi wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria May 1, 2021. EU Delegation in Vienna/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Germany, France and UK share 'grave concern' over Iran IAEA report 19.08.2021

Foreign ministries in Germany, France and the UK react to the latest UN nuclear watchdog report. The increased enrichment activities could jeopardize a potential US return to a nuclear deal with Iran.
VIENNA, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Representatives of the European Union, Iran and others attend the Iran nuclear resume talks at the Grand Hotel in Vienna, Austria on April 06, 2021. Askin Kiyagan / Anadolu Agency

Iran warns UN nuclear agency over enrichment plans 06.07.2021

The IAEA has said that Iran plans to step up enrichment of uranium metal in breach of the 2015 nuclear accord Tehran agreed with world powers. The US has called the announcement "provocative."
31.10.2017 BUSHEHR, IRAN - OCTOBER 31, 2017: A view of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Rosatom State Corporation Communications Department/TASS Foto: Tass/TASS/dpa

Iran stops sharing images with nuclear watchdog 27.06.2021

The announcement by Tehran effectively ends the international monitoring of Iran's nuclear ambitions, which formed part of the landmark 2015 deal with world powers.
The Vienna office of the UN is reflected in a door with the sign of the International Atomic Energy Agency in the IAEA headquarters in Vienna on May 23, 2021. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP) (Photo by ALEX HALADA/AFP via Getty Images)

UN nuclear watchdog warns on North Korea and Iran 07.06.2021

IAEA Director Rafael Grossi says Pyongyang may be reprocessing plutonium and warns that Iran's lack of compliance is hurting prospects for salvaging the JCPOA.
The Vienna office of the UN is reflected in a door with the sign of the International Atomic Energy Agency in the IAEA headquarters in Vienna on May 23, 2021. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP) (Photo by ALEX HALADA/AFP via Getty Images)

UN nuclear watchdog chides Iran over uranium enrichment 31.05.2021

A report by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi says Tehran has failed to provide a proper explanation for the discovery of uranium particles at three sites across the country.

A view of the nuclear enrichment plant of Natanz in central Iran on Friday, 18 November 2005. No visible signs of any activity was witnessed there, but the barbed-wired Natanz plant was heavily guarded by armed soldiers and ant-aircraft batteries. EPA/STR +++(c) dpa - Report+++ |

Iran agrees to extend UN watchdog deal over nuclear sites 24.05.2021

The IAEA will continue to monitor Iran's nuclear activity after the end of an initial three-month arrangement. The move comes as Tehran tries to gain leverage in the Vienna talks.
This handout picture provided by the Islamic Consultative Assembly News Agency (ICANA) on May 31, 2020, shows Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (C) chairing a parliament session in the capital Tehran. - Ghalibaf, a former commander of the Revolutionary Guards' air force, was elected speaker earlier this week after February elections that swung the balance in the legislature towards ultra-conservatives. (Photo by - / ICANA NEWS AGENCY / AFP)

Iran says UN watchdog can no longer access nuclear data 23.05.2021

The IAEA will not be able to monitor Iran's nuclear activity after the end of a three-month arrangement. The development comes as world powers continue to make attempts at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.
ARCHIV - Die Flagge der IAEA wehmt am 01.11.2004 vor dem UN-Gebäude in Wien (Österreich). Der Streit um das iranische Atomprogramm ist ausgesetzt. Jetzt hängt alles davon ab, ob Teheran die Vereinbarungen erfüllt. Dabei spielt die Kontrolle durch die Atomexperten der IAEA eine zentrale Rolle. Foto: Roland Schlager/apa/epa/dpa (zu dpa Die Inspektoren der IAEA schreiben an Geschichte mit vom 19.01.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Nuclear program: Iran avoids critical resolution with agreement for talks 05.03.2021

A deal between the IAEA and Iran defuses a potential blow-up at a key nuclear watchdog meeting. Some experts say Europe now has both the opportunity and the obligation to bring Tehran and Washington together.
Iranische Fahne mit UN Fahnen AEOI IAEA UN OPEC. - 20130228_PD5122 |

Iran nuclear dispute: Tehran agrees to meet with IAEA experts 04.03.2021

There have been tentative signs of progress toward salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal, as the UN's atomic energy watchdog reports that Iran has agreed to discuss "outstanding issues."
DW To The Point | Totale

Iran and America: Is a new nuclear deal possible? 25.02.2021

Can the two arch enemies, the US and Iran, re-negotiate the Iran Nuclear Deal that Donald Trump walked away from? Guests: Daniel Gerlach (Zenith Magazine), Cornelius Adebahr (DGAP), Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson, Journalist.
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks during an AFP interview in Vienna on November 30, 2020. - Iran does not have anything to gain from ending inspections of nuclear facilities, Grossi told AFP on November 30, 2020. Responding to calls by Iranian MPs to end inspections following the assassination of a top nuclear scientist, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said it was essential to give the world the necessary and credible assurances that there is no deviation from the nuclear program to military uses. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP) (Photo by ALEX HALADA/AFP via Getty Images)

IAEA chief arrives in Iran ahead of sanctions deadline 21.02.2021

UN nuclear watchdog head Rafael Grossi arrived late Saturday in Iran for talks on the eve of Tehran's deadline for US sanctions to be lifted.
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, an Iranian technician works at the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the city of Isfahan, Iran, 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran. Iran says it restarted the production facility in Isfahan, a major uranium facility involved in its nuclear program, but still pledges to follow the terms of its atomic deal now threatened by President Donald Trump pulling America from the accord. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File) |

We could restrict UN nuclear inspections, Iran warns West 15.02.2021

An Iranian foreign official says Tehran could prevent the IAEA, the UN's atomic agency, from visiting sites that are not declared as nuclear sites. He called on the US to rapidly return to a 2015 deal.
A handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019, shows the interior of the Fordo (Fordow) Uranium Conversion Facility in Qom, in the north of the country. - An Iranian official announced that the plant will start enriching uranium at midnight. (Photo by HO / Atomic Energy Organization of Iran / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / HO / ATOMIC ENERGY ORGANIZATION OF IRAN - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ===

Iran to ramp up uranium enrichment program 02.01.2021

Iran has already exceeded uranium enrichment limits for some time, but hardliners have pushed further enrichment following the assassination of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in late November.
