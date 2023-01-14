Iran executes British-Iranian national on spying charges

A former Iranian deputy defense minister with dual British citizenship has been executed, according to Iranian media. The death sentence had sparked international condemnation.

Iran has executed a man with dual British-Iranian nationality after convicting him of spying for the UK, the country's judiciary news agency, Mizan, reported on Saturday.

"Ali Reza Akbari, who was sentenced to death on charges of corruption on earth and extensive action against the country's internal and external security through espionage for the British government's intelligence service ... was executed," Mizan said.

Akbari was a former Iranian deputy defense minister. British Foreign Minister James Cleverly had called on Iran to halt the execution on Friday.

Iran has one of the highest rates of execution in the world, with those sentenced to death being killed by hanging.

What were the accusations against Akbari?

Iranian authorities said that Akbari had worked for the UK's MI-6 intelligence agency and had held "extensive meetings with enemy intelligence officers in various countries over a long period of time," according to Mizan.

But no evidence for the claims has been given. The BBC's Persian service broadcast an audio clip of Akbari on Wednesday in which he said he had confessed to crimes that he had not committed after being tortured.

Both the UK and US have condemned the conviction as politically motivated.

"The charges against Ali Reza Akbari and his sentencing to execution were politically motivated. His execution would be unconscionable," US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

"We are greatly disturbed by the reports that Mr. Akbari was drugged, tortured while in custody, interrogated for thousands of hours, and forced to make false confessions.''

