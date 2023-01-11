  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
Alireza Akbari
Ali Reza Akbari is an ex-Iranian official and a British dual citizenImage: Tasnim
CrimeIran

Iran sentences ex-official to death over spying for UK

58 minutes ago

Iran has given the death penalty to its former senior defense official Ali Reza Akbari "for harming the country's internal and external security by passing on intelligence" to MI6, Britain's foreign intelligence service.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M2Hj

Iran has handed down the death penalty to a former senior defense official over spying for British intelligence services, Tehran's judicial news agency Mizan Online reported on Wednesday.

The former deputy Iranian defense minister was arrested in 2019 and convicted of espionage on behalf of the UK. Akbari denied the charge.

"Ali Reza Akbari was sentenced to death for corruption on earth and for harming the country's internal and external security by passing on intelligence," Mizan Online reported.

Citing a statement from Tehran's intelligence ministry, Mizan said Akbari had become a "key spy" for the UK's "Secret Intelligence Service" — MI6.

UK: 'Politically motivated act by a barbaric regime'

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly said the death sentence was "a politically motivated act by a barbaric regime that has total disregard for human life."

"Iran must halt the execution of British-Iranian national Ali Reza Akbari and immediately release him," he wrote on Twitter.

Alongside UN observers, Akbari led the implementation of a 1988 cease-fire between Iran and Iraq following an eight-year conflict.

Iran is thought to be second only to China in the number of annual executions, according to human rights groups, including Amnesty International.

Infografik Staaten, die am häufigsten die Todesstrafe anwenden EN

Belgian citizen given 40 years for 'espionage'

Although Akbari's arrest and prosecution predate the current protests in Iran, news of his sentence coincides with a series of draconian punishments against people accused of crimes connected to the public unrest.

On Tuesday, Iran said a Belgian citizen had been sentenced to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes over charges of "espionage," coordinating with the US government, money laundering, and currency smuggling.

Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele was also fined $1 million (€931,030), the Iranian judiciary website said on Tuesday.

Brussels lambasted the sentence, vowing to summon the Iranian ambassador on Tuesday in protest.

jsi/msh (AFP, dpa, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

: A man with a bicycle can be seen crossing the transportation train tracks in front of the ruins of a salt mine in Soledar

Ukraine updates: Soledar's fate unclear amid heavy fighting

Conflicts11 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A military convoy of South Africa National Defence Forces (SANDF) rides along a dirt road in the Maringanha district in Pemba

Southern African soldiers probed over body-burning video

Southern African soldiers probed over body-burning video

Crime8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman in a red smock and a man with a white hat

Why interfaith marriage in India is getting dangerous

Why interfaith marriage in India is getting dangerous

Religion9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Reem Alabali-Radovan during her press conference holding up a copy of the report 'Racism in Germany'

'Racism poses a threat to Germany's democracy'

'Racism poses a threat to Germany's democracy'

Politics5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

View of Prague Castle and the Mala Strana from the Charles Bridge in snowy weather

Czech presidential race wide open after court ruling

Czech presidential race wide open after court ruling

Politics8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A demonstrator holds a placard representing Turkey's president devouring the Syrian opposition flag, during a rally against a potential rapprochement between Ankara and the Syrian regime, on December 30, 2022,

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

PoliticsJanuary 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Shop Now Pay Later | affirm App Symbolbild

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

BusinessJanuary 10, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Moonlight illuminates the skyline of dark Baracoa

Cuba: Living with constant blackouts

Cuba: Living with constant blackouts

Business11 hours ago8 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage