Germany 'delighted' by UN chief Antonio Guterres' 2nd term

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Friday welcomed the news that Antonio Guterres would be available for a second term at the helm of the UN.

"In the past four years, he demonstrated great skills and foresight in steering the United Nations through difficult times and contributed significantly to bolstering peace and security," Merkel and Maas said in a joint statement.

Guterres, a former diplomat and prime minister of Portugal, has serv ased secretary general of the UN since 2017.

"We are delighted that Antonio Guterres will be available for a second term," the German statement said.

It added that Germany appreciated cooperation on "major issues such as climate change and health as well as efforts to promote peace in Libya."