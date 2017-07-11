Germany: Cologne cardinal offers pope resignation over abuse scandals

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Rainer Maria Woelki, the controversial archbishop of Cologne, has come under fire for his handling of abuse cases in the Catholic Church.
Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, the archbishop of Cologne, has offered his resignation to Pope Francis after facing criticism over his handling of sexual abuse in the church.
The Cologne archdiocese said Wednesday that the pope would make a decision on the matter "in due course."
Cardinal Woelki is expected to remain in his post in the meantime.
more to come...
nm/rt (AFP, dpa)