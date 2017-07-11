Cologne bishop denies equating journalists with Goebbels, apologizes

Bishop Puff back-pedaled on Cologne Catholic radio Friday, saying a quote he attributed to Joseph Goebbels — about repeating lies until they were believed — was directed at Donald Trump, and not present-day German media reporting on Catholic sex scandals.

For months, Puff's boss, Archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki, has legally foiled journalists' requests that he publish without redaction a Cologne diocese report he himself commissioned which is said to document cover-ups of past sex abuse scandals.

The report's authors, a Munich legal team, has since offered to assume liability and publish on the Church's behalf — as is now demanded by at least eight local congregations, and theologians.

Cologen Catholic Archbishop Rainer Maria Woelke

Puff, reproached by the German DJV journalists' union, in his video Friday said he was "sincerely sorry" if his prior remarks over media reporting on Cologne bishops had left the impression he was comparing "present-day journalism with Goebbels."

Propaganda minister Goebbels was among top Nazi officials, Adolf Hitler included, who committed suicide in 1945 when the Allied powers defeated Germany. Last July, the Thompson Reuters Trust said a number of sayings attributed to Goebbels had been exposed as misquotes.

Repeated, not automatically true

On Thursday, Puff said he scrutinized news items for their veracity, saying that repetition "alone does not make a statement automatically truer." He then concluded his message with: "... even if it's about the alleged misconduct by bishops."

DJV trade union chair Frank Überall told Cologne's main newspaper, the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, that Puff's Nazi allusion was an attack on "legitimate reporting."

"The remarks from Auxiliary Bishop Puff inflame aversion to freedom of the press and the acceptance of professional journalism in society," said Überall.

Remarks misinterpreted?

Puff said in his response on Friday that he preferred critical journalism, even if directed at churches and bishops.

He said that his Thursday homily was in fact focused on ex-president Donald Trump's behavior and what he termed "misleading" coverage in US media.

Disciplinary action frozen

Germany's dpa news agency cited ecclesiastical jurist Thomas Schüller, from the northern German city of Münster, as saying such Goebbels analogies were attempts to gag journalists who reported critically on churches.

In recent weeks, instead of publishing the Munich lawyers' report he had sought in 2018, Archbishop Woelki commissioned a Cologne jurist to submit a new report by March, asserting that he expected "no whitewashing."

Among the eight local congregations resorting to internet criticism of Woelki's leadership, the pastor of one had even called on Woelki to quit, according to the Catholic news agency KNA.

Pastor Klaus Koltermann in Dormagen north of Cologne, said KNA, had faced disciplinary action — until it was withdrawn. Catholic university personnel who in a study paper had cast doubt on the church's teachings on sexual morality also faced the same threat.

How the Nazis used stickers to spread propaganda Sticky messages "Guerilla marketing" is how marketing strategists have labeled stickers that can be distributed quickly, anonymously and just about everywhere. They are also used for branding, publicity slogans and concert announcements - and as a means for spreading rather dubious political messages.

How the Nazis used stickers to spread propaganda Political manipulation The exhibition documents to what extent stickers have been used as a means of political agitation - well before the Nazis exploited them for spreading their racist propaganda. It aims to illustrate just what the omnipresent stickers can do. The anti-Semitic slogans in the picture managed to get stuck in people's heads during the Nazi era.

How the Nazis used stickers to spread propaganda Propaganda stickers The Nazis purposefully used their anti-Semitic stickers in order to spread their hate messages among the people and on the streets. Immediately after Nazis' rise to power in 1933, SA and SS paratroopers pasted stickers meant to intimidate the Jewish population on Jewish-run shops all over Berlin.

How the Nazis used stickers to spread propaganda Anti-Nazi propaganda Jewish organizations and associations resorted to the same means in order to defend themselves against the agitation of the Nazis. Throughout the early 1930s, they continued to fight back with their own anti-propaganda, printing stickers like this one of the "Central Association of German Citizens of Jewish Faith." It reads: "The Nazis are our disaster."

How the Nazis used stickers to spread propaganda Dubious love messages During the era from 1933 to 1945, anti-Semitic stickers even came to be used for personal messages and love letters. Like political stamps, they often decorated the backs of envelopes so that the addressee would immediately grasp what political attitude the addressor intended to espouse.

How the Nazis used stickers to spread propaganda Social glue Political stickers were also used excessively in Germany during the 1970s and 1980s. Long before social media came to be invented, these little messages embodied the political statements of an entire generation. A large part of the exhibition originates from the private collection of Wolfgang Haney, who collected stickers dating from the late 19th century through the present.

How the Nazis used stickers to spread propaganda Highly topical Although focusing on the historical context, the exhibition also takes a critical look at current affairs. The debate on refugee policy has triggered the production of stickers, some of which have frightening historical parallels. The exhibition runs through July 20, 2016, and has been put together in cooperation with the Research Center for Anti-Semitism at Berlin's Technical University. Author: Heike Mund / ad



ipj/msh (dpa, KNA, epd)