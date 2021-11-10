Germany coach Hansi Flick: 'Quickest way out' of pandemic is to get vaccinated

After a positive COVID-19 test caused multiple Germany players into quarantine, national team head coach Hansi Flick on Wednesday stressed the importance of being vaccinated.

"The quickest way out of the pandemic is for everyone to get vaccinated," Flick, 56, said at a press conference ahead of Germany's penultimate World Cup qualifier, against Liechtenstein in Wolfsburg

Preparations for the match were thrown into turmoil after Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle tested positive for COVID-19. Süle, who the German Football Association (DFB) confirmed has been twice vaccinated, has gone into quarantine along with four of the eight teammates with whom he flew to Wolfsburg: fellow Bayern Munich players Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala, plus Red Bull Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi.

The other four, who have not been named by the German FA (DFB), have been allowed to remain with the national team under "special supervision," eating at an isolated table and being tested regularly.

The DFB has not confirmed whether the division of Süle's travel companions into two parts is due to one quartet being vaccinated and the other not.

What did Hansi Flick say?

Two weeks ago, Kimmich confirmed reports that he was not vaccinated, with German media speculating that he wasn't the only Bayern Munich player not to have received a vaccine.

Flick said that, though he believes people should be vaccinated against COVID-19, there is no vaccine mandate in Germany and unvaccinated individuals should not be judged.

"We are allowed to play football, and we have a responsibility to ensure that we are all healthy, either by way of vaccinations or regular testing," Flick said.

"Nevertheless, vaccinations are not mandatory and we shouldn't judge those who have not yet been vaccinated because they have concerns," Flick said. "I am personally of the opinion that everyone should get vaccinated but, as long as it's not mandatory, everyone has the right to not do it."

Change of tone: Flick lashed out at "so-called experts" earlier this year but is now of the opinion that "everyone should get vaccinated."

Thanks to a 4-0 win over North Macedonia in their previous game, Germany have already qualified for next year's World Cup in Qatar, where it is possible that organizers will insist that all players are vaccinated. Asked whether such a rule would result in Germany only nominating fully vaccinated players for the squad, Flick said: "Whatever happens in future, we'll deal with that then."

Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff said on Tuesday that the World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein, the squad's last home qualifier, will have special measures put in place to ensure safety.

"The number of corona infections nationwide has recently risen sharply again," Bierhoff said on Tuesday. "That's why we're putting in place a new program during the last international match of the year: We are continuing to implement hygiene and behavioral rules during the last international match of the year in order to act as responsibly as possible."

Flick's previous remarks on COVID-19

Earlier this year, while still in charge of Bayern Munich, Flick made headlines when he criticized "so-called experts" such as Karl Lauterbach, the health spokesman for Germany's center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD).

Lauterbach strongly criticized Bayern's trip to Qatar for the Club World Cup in February despite Germany's being in lockdown at the time. He also took issue with the fact that Thomas Müller was allowed to travel back to Germany days after testing positive for COVID-19 during Bayern Munich's participation in the Club World Cup in Qatar.

"Mr. Lauterbach always has some sort of comment to make," Flick had said of the SPD politician, who has a doctorate in epidemiology and health economics from Harvard University. "In this whole discussion about corona, I can't listen to these so-called experts anymore."

The two later cleared the air in a private meeting, with Flick saying they had a "constructive and interesting discussion with respect on both sides."

Flick's predecessor, Joachim Löw, will receive a celebration at Germany's next game

Replacements and goodbye to Joachim Löw

For Germany's games against Liechtenstein on Thursday and Armenia on Sunday, Süle, Kimmich, Gnabry, Musiala and Adeyemi will be replaced by Ridle Baku, Maximilian Arnold, Jonathan Tah and Kevin Volland, who have been called up to the squad as replacements.

"We'll have completely different lineup, but we're still well prepared and the aim is to finish the group with a total of 27 points," Flick said.

Ahead of the game in Wolfsburg, Flick's predecessor, Joachim Löw, will also be officially honored for his 17 years with the German national team, 15 as head coach.

"The game is a chance to say farewell to Joachim Löw and it will be a special game for all those who played under him," Flick said. "An opportunity for us all to express our thanks and recognition."