 Germany: Church sued over Nazi bells in Thuringia | News | DW | 13.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany: Church sued over Nazi bells in Thuringia

An estimated 23 churches in Germany continue to use bells that feature Nazi symbols and inscriptions. One man is taking legal action against six Nazi bells used by the protestant church in central Germany.

Bell with Nazi symbols

The Nazi bell in Herxheim am Berg featuring the inscription "Adolf Hitler"

The protestant church in central Germany has been accused of violating a ban on the use of Nazi symbols by continuing to use church bells emblazoned with Nazi inscriptions, public prosecutors in the central state of Thuringia have said.

The criminal complaint accuses the church of using six bells in five churches throughout Thuringia, including on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The unidentified plaintiff says he repeatedly asked the church to stop using the bells, but was ignored.

The criminal complaint was filed on February 2, Chief Public Prosecutor Hannes Grünseisen said, adding that his office was examining whether to investigate the allegations.

Read more: Germany's confusing rules on swastikas and Nazi symbols

'Historical amnesia'

A church spokesman told the KNA news agency that regional leaders had written to churches using the bells and organized a meeting in April to discuss the issue.

The Nazi symbols and inscriptions could be removed, but such a move would need to be reconciled with rules on the preservation of historical monuments, spokesman Friedemann Kahl added.

"The bells concerned are not publicly accessible," he said. "We are confident that we'll find a good solution."

Read more: Berlin orders barracks to be searched after Nazi-era symbols discovery

Watch video 04:41
Now live
04:41 mins.

Spring Clean for Swastika Bell

The state's Jewish congregation had complained about the six Nazi bells in late January. In an interview with the daily Thüringer Allgemeine newspaper, Chairman Reinhard Scramm said their continued use was "painful" for local Jews and bordered on "historical amnesia."

The state's finance minister and vice premier, Heike Taubert, said the state could help finance the installation of replacement bells if churches decided to do away with their Nazi ones.

"Nazi bells belong to the dark side of our history," she said. "I don't make much of concealing their location or altering them."

'Everything for the Fatherland'

The plaintiff told KNA that he had also filed a criminal complaint against the town of Herxheim am Berg in western Germany after it allowed a local church to continue using a Nazi bell.

  • Deutschland Drittes Reich Reichsminister für Volksaufklärung und Propaganda Joseph Goebbels (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Joseph Goebbels (1897-1945)

    As Hitler's Propaganda Minister, the virulently anti-Semitic Goebbels was responsible for making sure a single, iron-clad Nazi message reached every citizen of the Third Reich. He strangled freedom of the press, controlled all media, arts, and information, and pushed Hitler to declare "Total War." He and his wife committed suicide in 1945, after poisoning their six children.

  • Hitler in Bayreuth (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Adolf Hitler (1889-1945)

    The leader of the German National Socialist Workers' Party (Nazi) developed his anti-Semitic, anti-communist and racist ideology well before coming to power as Chancellor in 1933. He undermined political institutions to transform Germany into a totalitarian state. From 1939 to 1945, he led Germany in World War II while overseeing the Holocaust. He committed suicide in April 1945.

  • Heinrich Himmler Deutschland SS (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Heinrich Himmler (1900-1945)

    As leader of the Nazi paramilitary SS ("Schutzstaffel"), Himmler was one of the Nazi party members most directly responsible for the Holocaust. He also served as Chief of Police and Minister of the Interior, thereby controlling all of the Third Reich's security forces. He oversaw the construction and operations of all extermination camps, in which more than 6 million Jews were murdered.

  • German politician and wartime deputy of Adolf Hitler, during a public speech.

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Rudolf Hess (1894-1987)

    Hess joined the Nazi party in 1920 and took part in the 1923 Beer Hall Putsch, a failed Nazi attempt to gain power. While in prison, he helped Hitler write "Mein Kampf." Hess flew to Scotland in 1941 to attempt a peace negotiation, where he was arrested and held until the war's end. In 1946, he stood trial in Nuremberg and was sentenced to life in prison, where he died.

  • Adolf Eichmann (AP/dapd)

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Adolf Eichmann (1906-1962)

    Alongside Himmler, Eichmann was one of the chief organizers of the Holocaust. As an SS Lieutenant colonel, he managed the mass deportations of Jews to Nazi extermination camps in Eastern Europe. After Germany's defeat, Eichmann fled to Austria and then to Argentina, where he was captured by the Israeli Mossad in 1960. Tried and found guilty of crimes against humanity, he was executed in 1962.

  • Hermann Göring hält eine Rede (Three Lions/Getty Images)

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Hermann Göring (1893-1946)

    A participant in the failed Beer Hall Putsch, Göring became the second-most powerful man in Germany once the Nazis took power. He founded the Gestapo, the Secret State Police, and served as Luftwaffe commander until just before the war's end, though he increasingly lost favor with Hitler. Göring was sentenced to death at Nuremberg but committed suicide the night before it was enacted.

    Author: Cristina Burack


The town council said the bell — which features a Swastika and the inscription "Everything for the Fatherland - Adolf Hitler" — acted as "a memorial to violence and injustice."

The plaintiff, a relative of Nazi victims, said the decision amounted to a "mockery of the victims of Hitler's terror."

A regional court ruled two weeks ago that the church could continue using the bell.

At least 23 Nazi bells were still hanging in churches throughout Germany last year, according to a survey by Der Spiegel magazine.

amp/rc (epd, KNA)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Swastika and Nazi inscription wiped from German church bell

In an act of "Spring cleaning," Nazi insignia on a church bell in Schweringen has been anonymously removed. Church leaders had decided to let the Hitler-era bell ring out once again, but the decision raised objections. (04.04.2018)  

German village votes to keep 'Hitler bell'

Councilors in Herxheim am Berg in southwest Germany have voted to keep a controversial Nazi-era bell hanging at a local church. Some residents feared it could become a draw for far-right groups. (27.02.2018)  

'Hitler bell' in German village sparks controversy

An old church bell has ignited a debate in the town of Herxheim am Berg. The problem? It's inscribed with a swastika and Hitler's name. The town's mayor, however, told DW the bell won't be going anywhere any time soon. (07.06.2017)  

Germany's confusing rules on swastikas and Nazi symbols

Illegally displaying Nazi symbols in Germany can be punished by three years in jail. The ban broadly exempts art, but which works are allowed to show swastikas, SS sig runes and such is often more a matter of the medium. (14.08.2018)  

Berlin orders barracks to be searched after Nazi-era symbols discovery

The head of Germany's armed forces has ordered an inspection of all military barracks after Nazi-era memorabilia was discovered in two garrisons. The army is probing far-right sympathizers in its ranks. (07.05.2017)  

The men who led Nazi Germany

The German National Socialist Workers' party profoundly affected the course of 20th-century world history with their ideology, propaganda and crimes. Who were the key leaders of the movement? (30.01.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Spring Clean for Swastika Bell  

Related content

Bratwurstmuseum Holzhausen

German investor plans sausage museum at former Nazi concentration camp 31.01.2019

A private investor has announced plans to move a sausage museum to Mühlhausen, Thuringia. The fact that the museum will be on the site of an annex of the Buchenwald concentration camp has caused anger.

Deutschland ehemaliges Konzentrationslager Buchenwald

Plans for sausage museum at former Nazi concentration camp now on ice 01.02.2019

Media reports have sparked public outrage, leading to a search for a new site. Critics said the initiative showed a lack of historical awareness.

Deutschland Dresden erinnert an Zerstörung im Zweiten Weltkrieg

Dresden commemorates 1945 Allied area bombing with human chain 13.02.2019

Tens of thousands gathered in Dresden's old town to pay tribute to the victims of Allied air raids in 1945. The commemoration has taken place every year since 2010 and often attracts right-wing demonstrators.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 