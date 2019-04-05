Germany calls for UN Security Council meeting on Libya

Germany on Wednesday called for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the escalating conflict in Libya after the 15-member body failed to agree on a draft resolution calling for a ceasefire.

Earlier this month, the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), under the leadership of General Khalifa Haftar, made a push to take Triopli. The offensive came days before UN-backed peace talks, resulting in them being postponed.

The two-week battle has resulted in the deaths of 189 people, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Wednesday. Additionally, more than 25,000 people have been displaced from the conflict zone, the WHO said.

Read more: Libya's battle for Tripoli — what you need to know

The UN Security Council, which Germany heads this month as part of a dual presidency with France, is expected to conduct a closed-door session on Thursday to discuss how to act as the conflict in Tripoli continues.

Watch video 06:22 Share Libya's Haftar 'unlikely to take over Tripoli' Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3GU1h Libya's Haftar 'unlikely to take over Tripoli'

No agreement

The resolution — drafted by the United Kingdom, a permanent council member — called on all sides in the Libya conflict "immediately to recommit" to UN peace efforts. It also urges all council member states "to use their influence over the parties" to ensure the that the resolution is implemented.

Equatorial Guinea objected to the draft resolution on behalf of the three African nations on the council, according to German news agency DPA.

During negotiations of the draft, Russia had been keen not to characterize the LNA as the the force attacking Tripoli, diplomats told DPA. Russia, as well as France, has more or less converted to support Haftar, who has the backing of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Read more: Could Libya be Russia's new Syria?

Ghassan Salame, the UN ambassador for Libya, on Wednesday called for an immediate halt to attacks on Tripoli.

dv/jm (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.