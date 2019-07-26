 Germany: Boy dies after being pushed in front of train | News | DW | 29.07.2019

News

Germany: Boy dies after being pushed in front of train

An 8-year-old child has died after being pushed onto the tracks in front of an incoming train at one of Germany's busiest railway stations. Police have arrested a 40-year-old suspect.

Frankfurt police said they believe a man pushed the child and his mother onto the tracks (Imago/J. Huebner)

An eight-year-old boy was killed on Monday morning in Frankfurt's main railway station after he was struck by an incoming ICE train, police said.

A 40-year-old man is suspected of pushing the child onto the tracks and attempting to push the boy's 40-year-old mother in front of the train.

The suspect reportedly also tried to push other people onto the tracks. Police arrested him after he tried to flee the scene and are treating the case as a homicide.

Police spokeswoman Isabell Neumann said there appeared to be no connection between the suspect and the victims. Further details weren't immediately available.

An operation to clear the site is ongoing, with a large contingent of police and firefighters currently at the railway station, one of Germany's busiest. Eyewitnesses reported dramatic scenes at the station to local media.

Platforms four to nine remain closed following the incident, said a spokesperson for railway company Deutsche Bahn.  

sri/amp (dpa, AP, AFP)

