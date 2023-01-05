Germany and Norway reach blue hydrogen agreement

Germany's RWE and Norway's Equinor have agreed to supply Germany with low-emissions hydrogen fuel. The long-term plan is to provide 100% cleanly sourced green hydrogen.
The leading energy production companies from Norway and Germany agreed on Thursday to set up facilities to provide Germany with blue hydrogen, during a visit to Oslo by German Economy Minister Robert Habeck.
Norway's state-run Equinor and Germany's RWE will invest in new power plants in Germany that will initially burn Norwegian natural gas but will eventually move over to low-carbon blue hydrogen, and finally zero-emissions green hydrogen.
The agreement is dependent on a hydrogen pipeline that is currently being considered by the two partners as well as the Norwegian gas system operator Gassco.
"We need plants that are ready for hydrogen ... this decarbonized hydrogen should come from Norway," Habeck said in a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere in Oslo.
What is blue hydrogen?
For years, the prospect of clean hydrogen fuel — which emits mostly water vapor when burned — has excited those hoping to abandon fossil fuels.
However, the production of completely clean "green" hydrogen, which is separated from water with power generated by clean renewables such as solar and wind, is not currently viable at a large scale.
The alternative "blue" hydrogen, which is produced by burning gas, remains a cheaper option and aims to capture and store more than 95% of emissions.
Habeck's Green party, one of the three parties in the ruling coalition, has come under fire from its own supporters for promoting LNG as an alternative to Russian gas, as well as permitting the continued burning of coal.
Climate activists occupying the abandoned village of Lützerath in western Germany faced off against police on Thursday who have been sent to clear the village so that it can be ripped up for the expansion of a nearby open-pit coal mine.