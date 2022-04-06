Germans revive Cold War 'Monday demos' amid inflation

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Left- and right-wing protests against rising prices for gas, electricity and food. Monday demonstrations in 2022 bring back memories of the peaceful revolution in East Germany, but also of recent anti-immigrant demos.
Women and children also took part in the peaceful Monday protests in Leipzig, which helped bring down the communist regime
Germany's political parties on the extreme left and extreme right of the political spectrum have announced a "hot autumn" with regular Monday demonstrations, starting on September 5. The socialist Left Party, the smallest opposition party in the Bundestag, called for the campaign, choosing Leipzig as the main location.
Leipzig, an internationally-renowned trade fair and university city in the east of the country, has a powerful symbolic resonance: This is where East Germans played a decisive role in toppling the dictatorship in the German Democratic Republic (GDR) with their Monday demonstrations in 1989.
It started with prayers for peace in Leipzig's Nicolai Church in September. And within a month people in other East German cities began replicating the demonstrations, meeting at city squares in the evenings.
Protests around the 40th-anniversary celebrations of the GDR on October 7, 1989, were met with a forceful response by the state. Despite the increased foreign attention around this date, there were around 3,500 arrests and many injured throughout East Germany.
On the following Monday, October 9, 8000 police and armed military units were amassed in Leipzig triggering fears of a "Chinese Solution" in reference to the crackdown of pro-democracy protests in Beijing earlier in the year.
More than 70,000 protesters (out of the city's population of 500,000) turned out and marched peacefully. Across the country, hundreds of thousands protested against the communist regime of the Socialist Unity Party of Germany (SED) at the time. Shouting "We are the people!" And security forces backed down.
In 2004, East German protesters took to the streets of Leipzig on Mondays to show their anger against labor market reforms
The fact that Monday was chosen obviously enhances that symbolism, something that has not gone down well with some. The Green Party criticized Sören Pellmann, a Leipzig-based member of the Bundestag and Left Party's eastern Germany representative, for using the term "Monday demonstration," as had symbolic meaning that was directed against the SED and thus against the Left's precursor party.
The Greens also accused the Left Party of accepting "that far-right appropriations of the Monday demonstrations in the center of the city could become acceptable." That was an allusion to the fact that in addition to the Left, several right-wing parties have also called for demonstrations, including the far-right splinter party called Free Saxons as well as the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD), which is both represented in the Bundestag and under surveillance by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Germany's domestic intelligence agency.
The federal leadership of the Left Party has defended itself against the accusations. Co-leader Martin Schirdewan defended the plan for the Leipzig demonstration as a "powerful, peaceful protest" for a political course correction.
The protest slogan translates as "Unburden people. Cap prices. Tax excess profits," and Wissler argues that "Protests against the economic and social consequences of the war in Ukraine should not be left to the right. After all, the Left is the party of social justice."
But right-wing extremists have already demonstrated how great the danger of appropriation by right-wingers is: "Together against those up there". Under this slogan, the smallest party had registered its rally at the same location as the Left near Leipzig's main train station, giving the impression that it was pulling together with its political opponents. The Left Party successfully took legal action against this.
Far-right xenophobic demonstrations by the PEGIDA movement turned violent like here in Chemnitz on Monday August 27,2018
The label "Monday demos" has been appropriated many times since Germany's reunification in 1990, by both the left and the right. In 2004, the Party of Democratic Socialism (PDS), another forerunner of today's Left Party, mobilized against what was known as "Agenda 2010," the then government's reforms of unemployment benefits.
In 2014, the xenophobic"Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the Occident" (PEGIDA) launched demonstrations against immigration every Monday, first in the state of Saxony and later throughout Germany. The movement reached its peak when Chancellor Angela Merkel allowed around a million refugees in 2015 and 2016, mainly from civil war countries such as Syria and Afghanistan, to claim asylum.
In the Saxony capital of Dresden alone, up to 25,000 people took to the streets, specifically echoing the tradition of the GDR's peaceful revolution with the slogan: "We are the people." PEGIDA protests still take place today, though more than 200 people rarely take part.
Protesters against COVID regulations appropriated the Monday demonstrations in 2021, labeling their far-right protests as 'Monday evening strolls'
Another mass movement emerged temporarily at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, when protests against the government's policies to contain the virus, were called "Monday strolls" in an attempt to evade and satirize lockdown restrictions. However, with falling infection figures and the removal of almost all restrictions such as mandatory masks in stores, cinemas or concert halls, this variant of the Monday demonstrations has also died down.
Now the Monday demonstrations are set to bloom again. And the dispute about the alleged or actual misuse of the original from the fall of 1989 will probably continue.
This article was originally written in German.
While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.
People in Germany are beginning to feel the pinch, in the face of skyrocketing electricity, fuel, and food prices. As inflation rises, concern is mounting — and so is dissatisfaction with the government.