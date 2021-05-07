Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
PEGIDA - Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the Occident (or "West") - is a Dresden-based movement which has been organizing public demonstrations since October 2014.
The group calling itself "Patriotische Europäer gegen die Islamisierung des Abendlandes" was founded by Lutz Bachmann and drew support across the country, with citizens taking to the streets in local marches set up by PEGIDA offshoots. It provoked criticism and major counter-demonstrations as well, often outnumbering the original marchers. This page collates recent DW content with PEGIDA among the keywords.
Support for Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany is up. According to a poll released during the week, the AfD has overtaken the center-left Social Democrats. That poll was released after a German man was fatally stabbed in the eastern German city of Chemnitz. His death sparked a wave of anti-immigrant protests. DW's Political Correspondent Thomas Sparrow joins Keith Walker with the latest.
The resentments at play over migrants in Germany have reached a dangerous level following the stabbing of a German man. In Chemnitz DW's Jefferson Chase also saw how the far-right protesters are co-opting German history.