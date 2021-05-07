PEGIDA - Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the Occident (or "West") - is a Dresden-based movement which has been organizing public demonstrations since October 2014.

The group calling itself "Patriotische Europäer gegen die Islamisierung des Abendlandes" was founded by Lutz Bachmann and drew support across the country, with citizens taking to the streets in local marches set up by PEGIDA offshoots. It provoked criticism and major counter-demonstrations as well, often outnumbering the original marchers. This page collates recent DW content with PEGIDA among the keywords.