PEGIDA

PEGIDA - Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the Occident (or "West") - is a Dresden-based movement which has been organizing public demonstrations since October 2014.

The group calling itself "Patriotische Europäer gegen die Islamisierung des Abendlandes" was founded by Lutz Bachmann and drew support across the country, with citizens taking to the streets in local marches set up by PEGIDA offshoots. It provoked criticism and major counter-demonstrations as well, often outnumbering the original marchers. This page collates recent DW content with PEGIDA among the keywords.

Germany: Intelligence agency labels Pegida 'anti-constitutional' 07.05.2021

Germany: Intelligence agency labels Pegida 'anti-constitutional' 07.05.2021

Spy chiefs say the anti-Islam protest movement is becoming increasingly far-right and "extremist" since its inception in late 2014.
Anti-Islam Pegida rally meets resistance in Dresden 17.02.2020

Anti-Islam Pegida rally meets resistance in Dresden 17.02.2020

Members of the far-right xenophobic Pegida movement took to the streets of Dresden in eastern German, but they didn't have the city to themselves. Thousands of counterprotesters gathered to stage a rival rally.
Germany: Dresden declares 'Nazi emergency' 01.11.2019

Germany: Dresden declares 'Nazi emergency' 01.11.2019

Dresden, the city that spawned the anti-Islam and xenophobic PEGIDA movement, has declared a "Nazi emergency." The local politician who initiated the resolution claimed the city had a real problem that needed tackling.
Germany: Far-right PEGIDA and critics hold opposing Dresden rallies 20.10.2019

Germany: Far-right PEGIDA and critics hold opposing Dresden rallies 20.10.2019

Five years after anti-immigration group PEGIDA held its first rally, supporters have been challenged by four counterdemonstrations. Leader Lutz Bachmann is being probed after calling for his opponents to be killed.
German police investigating far-right PEGIDA leader for incitement to violence 09.10.2019

German police investigating far-right PEGIDA leader for incitement to violence 09.10.2019

Police in Dresden have opened a new investigation into far-right PEGIDA leader Lutz Bachmann. The firebrand used Nazi jargon to call for the death of politicians and environmentalists.
Germany: Far-right Pegida supporters probed for condoning politician's murder 05.07.2019

Germany: Far-right Pegida supporters probed for condoning politician's murder 05.07.2019

Prosecutors in Dresden have begun an investigation into Pegida supporters who scoffed at the murder of Walter Lübcke, likely at the hands of a far-right extremist. Supporters said he had it coming.
PEGIDA's fourth anniversary: Thousands in Dresden for rival rallies 21.10.2018

PEGIDA's fourth anniversary: Thousands in Dresden for rival rallies 21.10.2018

Some 10,000 people joined demonstrations in Dresden opposing a celebratory PEGIDA rally. The far-right group held its first "evening stroll" four years ago.
Inside Europe: Campaigning against the far-right 28.09.2018

Inside Europe: Campaigning against the far-right 28.09.2018
Germany: The gap between east and west is narrowing, but not fast enough 26.09.2018

Germany: The gap between east and west is narrowing, but not fast enough 26.09.2018

Almost 30 years after German reunification, the eastern states continue to play economic catch-up with the west. Lawmakers warn that this convergence is happening too slowly, and locals are feeling the strain.
Inside Europe: The aftermath of Chemnitz 06.09.2018

Inside Europe: The aftermath of Chemnitz 06.09.2018

Support for Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany is up. According to a poll released during the week, the AfD has overtaken the center-left Social Democrats. That poll was released after a German man was fatally stabbed in the eastern German city of Chemnitz. His death sparked a wave of anti-immigrant protests. DW's Political Correspondent Thomas Sparrow joins Keith Walker with the latest.
Lessons from Chemnitz: Eastern Germany's right-wing protesters awash in anxiety 02.09.2018

Lessons from Chemnitz: Eastern Germany's right-wing protesters awash in anxiety 02.09.2018

The resentments at play over migrants in Germany have reached a dangerous level following the stabbing of a German man. In Chemnitz DW's Jefferson Chase also saw how the far-right protesters are co-opting German history.
German court sentences Dresden mosque bomber to nearly 10 years 31.08.2018

German court sentences Dresden mosque bomber to nearly 10 years 31.08.2018

The 2016 bombing raised worries about far-right violence against Muslims. The former anti-Islam Pegida supporter expressed regret for his actions before Friday's verdict.

PEGIDA protester leaves police after reporter row 30.08.2018

PEGIDA protester leaves police after reporter row 30.08.2018

The man who prompted police to hold reporters for questioning during a far-right demonstration in Dresden no longer works for the state police. The case raised questions about far-right reach within law enforcement.
German state official: Fake news fueled Chemnitz riots 29.08.2018

German state official: Fake news fueled Chemnitz riots 29.08.2018

Officials in Chemnitz said fake news items spread on social media fueled the riots. There are two suspects in custody and police are still looking for at least ten men who were seen making the illegal Nazi salute.
Dresden police apologize for holding ZDF reporters 25.08.2018

Dresden police apologize for holding ZDF reporters 25.08.2018

Dresden's police chief has apologized for detaining a camera team from public broadcaster ZDF. The head of the German Journalists' Union said politicians cannot stand on the sidelines on the issue of press freedom.
Rioters in 2016 Leipzig rampage handed prison sentences 24.08.2018

Rioters in 2016 Leipzig rampage handed prison sentences 24.08.2018

A Leipzig court has handed down its first sentences following a 2016 right-wing riot in the district of Connewitz. The rampage led to hundreds of thousands of euros in property damage and more than 200 arrests.
