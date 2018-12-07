 German students give Holocaust victims a voice online | News | DW | 07.12.2018

News

German students give Holocaust victims a voice online

"Stolperstein" memorials across Germany serve as quiet, daily reminders of the millions persecuted and murdered by the Nazis. Students in Hagen are now bringing the stones to life with an online project.

A person takes a picture of the Stolperstein memorials in Hamburg, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Perrey)

A group of students in the western German city of Hagen is helping give Holocaust victims a voice through digitization and geo-data.

The project, unveiled on Friday, provides an online guide to the city's "Stolperstein" memorials (stumbling stones in English). The small plaques, which are in many German towns and cities as well as in other countries, are placed in front of the former homes of people who were persecuted and killed by the Nazis. The memorials list a person's name and, when known, fate.

The students, who attend the Rahel-Varnhagen-Kolleg school, have mapped the Hagen's "Stolperstein" memorials as part of the city's geospatial data website.

After carefully researching the victims, the students then upload audio recordings of their stories to the site as well as pictures and additional information about their lives as well as their deaths.

"Sometimes history can be very dry and boring, but through this project it digs a lot deeper. The people also gain personalities — even if we don't know them personally," student Anne Asshauer told local public broadcaster WDR.

Read more: My Europe: Remembering people, not nations, in discussing the Holocaust

  • Haus der Wannsee-Konferenz in Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Wannsee House

    The villa on Berlin's Wannsee lake was pivotal in planning the Holocaust. Fifteen members of the Nazi government and the SS Schutzstaffel met here on January 20, 1942 to plan what became known as the "Final Solution," the deportation and extermination of all Jews in German-occupied territory. In 1992, the villa where the Wannsee Conference was held was turned into a memorial and museum.

  • Skulptur über der Außenmauer der KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Dachau

    The Nazi regime opened the first concentration camp in Dauchau, not far from Munich. Just a few weeks after Adolf Hitler came to power it was used by the paramilitary SS "Schutzstaffel" to imprison, torture and kill political opponents to the regime. Dachau also served as a prototype and model for the other Nazi camps that followed.

  • Kongresshalle auf dem ehemaligen Reichsparteitagsgelände in Nürnberg

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Nazi party rally grounds

    Nuremberg hosted the biggest Nazi party propaganda rallies from 1933 until the start of the Second World War. The annual Nazi party congress as well as rallies with as many as 200,000 participants took place on the 11-km² (4.25 square miles) area. Today, the unfinished Congress Hall building serves as a documentation center and a museum.

  • Gedenkstätte Bergen-Belsen

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Bergen-Belsen

    The Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Lower Saxony was initially established as a prisoner of war camp before becoming a concentration camp. Prisoners too sick to work were brought here from other concentration camps, so many also died of disease. One of the 50,000 killed here was Anne Frank, a Jewish girl who gained international fame posthumously after her diary was published.

  • Bendlerblock - Ehrenhof der Gedenkstätte Deutscher Widerstand

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Memorial to the German Resistance

    The Bendlerblock building in Berlin was the headquarters of a military resistance group. On July 20, 1944, a group of Wehrmacht officers around Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg carried out an assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler that failed. The leaders of the conspiracy were summarily shot the same night in the courtyard of the Bendlerblock, which is today the German Resistance Memorial Center.

  • Gedenkstätte Hadamar

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Hadamar Euthanasia Center

    From 1941 people with physical and mental disabilities were killed at a psychiatric hospital in Hadamar in Hesse. Declared "undesirables" by the Nazis, some 15,000 people were murdered here by asphyxiation with carbon monoxide or by being injected with lethal drug overdoses. Across Germany some 70,000 were killed as part of the Nazi euthanasia program. Today Hadamar is a memorial to those victims.

  • Holocaust Denkmal Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Holocaust Memorial

    Located next to the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin's Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe was inaugurated sixty years after the end of World War II on May 10, 2005, and opened to the public two days later. Architect Peter Eisenman created a field with 2,711 concrete slabs. An attached underground "Place of Information" holds the names of all known Jewish Holocaust victims.

  • Gedenkstätte für die im Nationalsozialismus verfolgten Homosexuellen Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Memorial to persecuted homosexuals

    Not too far from the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, another concrete memorial honors the thousands of homosexuals persecuted by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945. The four-meter high monument, which has a window showing alternately a film of two men or two women kissing, was inaugurated in Berlin's Tiergarten on May 27, 2008.

  • Gedenkstätte für die im Nationalsozialismus ermordeten Sinti und Roma Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Sinti and Roma Memorial

    Opposite the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin, a park inaugurated in 2012 serves as a memorial to the 500,000 Sinti and Roma people killed by the Nazi regime. Around a memorial pool the poem "Auschwitz" by Roma poet Santino Spinelli is written in English, Germany and Romani: "gaunt face, dead eyes, cold lips, quiet, a broken heart, out of breath, without words, no tears."

  • Stolperstein in Hamburg

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    'Stolpersteine' - stumbling blocks as memorials

    In the 1990s, the artist Gunther Demnig began a project to confront Germany's Nazi past. Brass-covered concrete cubes placed in front of the former houses of Nazi victims, provide details about the people and their date of deportation and death, if known. More than 45,000 "Stolpersteine" have been laid in 18 countries in Europe - it's the world's largest decentralized Holocaust memorial.

  • Der ehemalige Führerbau

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Brown House in Munich

    Right next to the "Führerbau" where Adolf Hitler had his office, was the headquarters of the Nazi Party in Germany, in the "Brown House" in Munich. A white cube now occupies its former location. A new "Documentation Center for the History of National Socialism" opened on April 30, 2015, 70 years after the liberation from the Nazi regime, uncovering further dark chapters of history.

    Author: Max Zander, Ille Simon


Bringing the past to life

On Friday, seven new Stolpersteine memorials were installed in Hagen — including one for Catholic priest Heinrich König, who was a curate in the Hagen district of Emst before he was arrested in 1941 by the Gestapo, the Nazi secret police.

"He died in 1942 as a victim of human experimentation. His body was cremated. The funeral mass in Ernst was under surveillance by the Gestapo," a young woman says in a steady voice.

The audio recordings of König's story are provided in German, English and Dutch.

Read more: Forced abortions and medical experiments: Last survivors of Nazi women's camp tell their horror stories

An additional document on the site provides a transcript of the recording, as well as gives a face to the victim — including pictures of König, the home where he lived in Emst, as well as the crematorium at the Dachau concentration camp.

Many of the Hagen memorials marked on the website do not yet have additional audio or visual stories, but the students are continuing to work on researching and painting a more detailed picture of the victims where they can.

One of the students, Svenja Brücker told WDR that it is "definitely moving" when people listen to the recordings of the victims' stories.

"It's something different than if you just hear numbers about how many people died or if you listen to individual stories," she added.

Watch video 03:41
Now live
03:41 mins.

Looking after Stolpersteine

