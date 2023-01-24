  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Global food security
Officers outside one of the asylum shelters
The morning raids involved some 150 officers and included special operations personnelImage: Tom Weller/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

German police swoop in drug raids on asylum shelters

1 hour ago

Police, including special operation forces, have raided asylum shelters and private dwellings in southwestern Germany after an investigation lasting several months.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MdGP

Some 150 police officers took part in raids on Tuesday morning, swooping on private homes and shelters for asylum-seekers in the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg.

Officers said they seized amphetamines, marijuana, and cocaine, in the raids, which were aimed at breaking up a large-scale operation selling drugs from accommodation for asylum-seekers.

What we know so far

The raids took place before dawn in the spa town of Baden-Baden and the Rastatt region, near Germany's Black Forest and the French border, with the quantities of drugs seized not initially revealed.

A spokesman for the Baden-Baden prosecutor said authorities had become aware of the shelters as a source of supply after questioning suspects who were detained for possession.

"We have ascertained that people went into the shelters and came out again with drugs," the prosecutor's spokesman said.

He explained that investigators had identified 10 suspected dealers, including a woman in whose home large amounts of drugs were seized, and detained some of them.

Police inside one of the asylum centers that was raided
Police said the suspects were identified in an investigation spanning several monthsImage: Tom Weller/dpa/picture alliance

Special operation forces were deployed in the raids, alongside criminal investigators, because some of the suspects were linked with violent crimes in the past.

Police in the city of Offenburg said the suspects included German, Italian, Gambian, Nigerian, and Egyptian nationals.

They said the suspects had been identified in covert investigations lasting several months.

rc/nm(AFP, Reuters)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Three Leopard 2 tanks

Ukraine updates: Poland asks German permission to send tanks

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Lavrov and Pandor shaking hands and smiling

South Africa, Russia deepen military ties

South Africa, Russia deepen military ties

PoliticsJanuary 23, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A Kashmiri villager practicing firing a rifle during army-led training

Why is India arming villagers in Jammu and Kashmir?

Why is India arming villagers in Jammu and Kashmir?

Conflicts5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Demolition of Lützerath houses

On climate, German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

On climate, German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

PoliticsJanuary 22, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

An RT studio in Moscow

How Russian fake news paints 'the Germans'

How Russian fake news paints 'the Germans'

MediaJanuary 22, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

An Egyptian seller waits for customers to buy consumer goods, rice and oil at a popular market in Cairo.

Economic crisis: Is Egypt the 'new Lebanon?'

Economic crisis: Is Egypt the 'new Lebanon?'

PoliticsJanuary 20, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once': A man in a suit smoking in a green alley.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nominations

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nominations

Film43 minutes ago
More from North America

Latin America

An anti-government protester is detained and thrown on the back of police vehicle

Peru protests: Access to Machu Picchu blocked

Peru protests: Access to Machu Picchu blocked

PoliticsJanuary 23, 202310 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage