Germany: Huge opium haul on autobahn

German customs officials have secured almost 30 kilograms of opium during a car search at an autobahn rest area. The driver and his female companion have been detained.

German customs officials found opium with a street value of almost €400,000 ($435,696) while searching a car at an autobahn rest area near the western city of Bielefeld, they announced on Monday.

The find dates back to January 6, with the announcement delayed to avoid compromising investigations, officials said.

A 39-year-old Iranian man who had been driving the car was detained along with his 37-year-old female companion, according to a press statement from Bielefeld customs authorities.

What was found?

The officials found more than 28 kilograms (62 pounds) of raw opium and more than €30,000 in cash during the search at the Lipperland Süd rest area on the A2 autobahn.

The altogether 45 packages of the substance were found in a travel bag in the rear leg space and in a silver suitcase in the trunk, the press statement said.

"Taking such a large quantity of drugs from the street is not an everyday occurrence for us, so it's a big success," said Ralf Wagenfeld, a spokesman for the Bielefeld customs office.

The matter will be followed up by narcotics investigators at the the customs investigations office in the capital, Berlin, the statement said.

