  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US midterm elections 2022
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
Cocaine in the hand of someone wearing a blue glove (symbolic image)
Cocaine was one of the drugs quickly gaining popularity in GermanyImage: Christian Charisius/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Drug dealing in Germany on the rise

21 minutes ago

Germany's National Criminal Police Office released data that showed drug dealing was increasing in the country, as was the use of certain drugs.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JK6I

More drugs were trafficked in Germany in the past year, according to the National Criminal Police Office (BKA) in Wiesbaden, who said that there had been an increase of 2.9% in drug dealing incidents. A total of 55,941 cases were investigated. 

However, the number of drug offenses decreased overall by 1.3% to 361,000 cases. 

Use of cannabis, cocaine and methamphetamine increasing 

Cannabis was sold in 59.1% of all drug trafficking offenses, making up a total of 33,060 cases and an increase of 3.4% from last year. Germany has unveiled plans to legalize the substance, but it remains unclear when the policy will be able to come into effect. 

Authorities registered a significant increase for cocaine and methamphetamine. The amount of cocaine that was seized doubled in 2021 to at least 23 tons. The amount of methamphetamine that was detected increased by one fourth to at least 363 kilograms (800 pounds). 

Some 1826 people lost their lives due to drug use in 2021. In 2020, there had been 15.5% fewer cases. The most common cause of death included the use of heroin or opiate substitutes. 

Narcotics crime threatens society 

Organized crime threatens and undermines society, explained BKA Vice President Martina Link. "We will continue to strengthen our capacities in the area of narcotics crime," she announced.

"We must become faster, more consistent and better both in the criminal prosecution of professionally acting drug criminals and in prevention and addiction support," said the national government's drug commissioner, Burkhard Blienert (SPD). He called for nationwide addiction prevention.

So far, in 2022, the BKA has seized 700 kilograms (1,540 pounds) of heroin and 2.3 tons of cocaine as well as arresting several defendants. 

According to their own data, the BKA has been engaged in about 4,00 investigations since March 2020.

los/aw (dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Spoons, syringes, Band-Aid laid out on a table

Drug abuse: Remembering the victims

Drug abuse: Remembering the victims

For years now, the number of people dying from illegal drug use in Germany has been on the rise. A project in Hamburg gives people who are addicted a safe environment to consume — and remember their friends.
SocietyJuly 21, 2022
Kirchweihnudel auf dunklem Holz

Bavaria police find crystal meth in doughnut

Bavaria police find crystal meth in doughnut

Border police in the German state of Bavaria say they found portions of crystal meth hidden inside a doughnut.
CrimeOctober 31, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Avenger Air Defense System

Ukraine updates: US announces $400 million of military aid

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa and William Ruto in Nairobi

Kenya and South Africa sign visa-free travel deal

Kenya and South Africa sign visa-free travel deal

Politics22 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

Security guards stand outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations

ASEAN summit: Is the bloc as we know it finished?

ASEAN summit: Is the bloc as we know it finished?

Politics8 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Climate activists are removed from the street by the police during a demonstration.

Should 'radical' climate activism be penalized?

Should 'radical' climate activism be penalized?

PoliticsNovember 9, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

A German autobahn full of cars and trucks at sunset

EU proposes tighter rules for last combustion engine cars

EU proposes tighter rules for last combustion engine cars

Politics2 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Palestinian in a wheelchair stands in front of an Israeli vehicle during protests

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

Politics6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A Trump supporter holds a 'Thou Shalt Not Steal the Vote' sign during the 'Stop the Steal' rally

Midterm election: How did 2020 US election deniers perform?

Midterm election: How did 2020 US election deniers perform?

PoliticsNovember 9, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage