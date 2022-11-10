Drug dealing in Germany on the rise

Germany's National Criminal Police Office released data that showed drug dealing was increasing in the country, as was the use of certain drugs.

More drugs were trafficked in Germany in the past year, according to the National Criminal Police Office (BKA) in Wiesbaden, who said that there had been an increase of 2.9% in drug dealing incidents. A total of 55,941 cases were investigated.

However, the number of drug offenses decreased overall by 1.3% to 361,000 cases.

Use of cannabis, cocaine and methamphetamine increasing

Cannabis was sold in 59.1% of all drug trafficking offenses, making up a total of 33,060 cases and an increase of 3.4% from last year. Germany has unveiled plans to legalize the substance, but it remains unclear when the policy will be able to come into effect.

Authorities registered a significant increase for cocaine and methamphetamine. The amount of cocaine that was seized doubled in 2021 to at least 23 tons. The amount of methamphetamine that was detected increased by one fourth to at least 363 kilograms (800 pounds).

Some 1826 people lost their lives due to drug use in 2021. In 2020, there had been 15.5% fewer cases. The most common cause of death included the use of heroin or opiate substitutes.

Narcotics crime threatens society

Organized crime threatens and undermines society, explained BKA Vice President Martina Link. "We will continue to strengthen our capacities in the area of narcotics crime," she announced.

"We must become faster, more consistent and better both in the criminal prosecution of professionally acting drug criminals and in prevention and addiction support," said the national government's drug commissioner, Burkhard Blienert (SPD). He called for nationwide addiction prevention.

So far, in 2022, the BKA has seized 700 kilograms (1,540 pounds) of heroin and 2.3 tons of cocaine as well as arresting several defendants.

According to their own data, the BKA has been engaged in about 4,00 investigations since March 2020.

los/aw (dpa)