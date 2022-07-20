Drug abuse: Remembering the victims

"A lot of the people I used to know are now dead," says Gonzo, a very slim man with watery eyes. His clothes are tidy and when he speaks, its easy to pick up on his Hamburg accent. Gonzo himself has been using drugs since he was sixteen. Today, he's 55.

He's sitting in what is part of a so-called consumption room in Hamburg. The name of the project — Abrigado — translates from Spanish as "sheltered." It's a space where people who need drugs — mostly heroin and cocaine — can consume them in a clinically clean environment.

Here they can also take a shower, get their wounds treated by a health worker, or grab something to eat and drink. What's more, they can link up with a social worker who will accompany them on one of those visits to local government offices that can be so distressing.

Oli (l) and Herman are social workers at the 'Abrigado'

Herman and Oli are on staff and part of their job is to get things prepared for the afternoon when up to four people at a time can take drugs they've brought with them. Oli washes the spoons that have been soaked in a disinfectant solution overnight. Herman prepares the sealed syringes, alcohol swabs, and plasters.

After a short team talk, doors open at around 13:30. Dozens of people are already waiting in the yard. Some disappear quickly into the room where they are allowed to consume the drugs they've brought with them. Most people come here regularly and know the rules. The first thing is: to put on a mask, get signed in, and, if the room is full, wait patiently for your turn.

Gonzo is among the first to turn up. Not surprising given that he's been coming to Abrigado since it was founded 28 years ago: "I think I'd probably be dead if this place had never existed. I'd have been in some filthy backyard brewing up my heroin. I never used to clean my hands. Or use disinfectant. But here they make sure you do. They keep an eye on what you're up to."

More and more drug deaths

The number of drug-related deaths in Germany was on the up for the fourth year in a row in 2021. A total of 1,826 men and women. The main lethal drugs were heroin and opioids.

"These numbers make me very sad. They're shocking. And they make it very clear that we can't just go on as ever before in our policies on drugs," says Burkhard Blienert, the German government's Commissioner on Narcotic Drugs.

'I so loved laughing with you! We miss you. RIP" reads one of the messages in the condolence book

It's a problem that is far from uniquely German. The US has for years been plagued by an opioid crisis in which one life is lost to an overdose every five minutes.

Back at Abrigado in Hamburg, the first months of spring — March and April — were particularly distressing. Users prefer to call each other "guests" and the social workers open up a book of condolences for each "guest" who passes away: "Problem was, we couldn't keep up: the books were just lying there. It was awful," says Oli. "Really tough," Herman agrees.

Each year the community marks International Drug Users' Remembrance Day on July 21. A grief speaker delivers a funeral address. The guests and staff lay down stones bearing the names of those who have departed.

Ready for emergencies

There have so far not been any fatalities inside the rooms that make up Abrigado. It has always proved possible to avoid emergencies of the worst kind by employing trained and rehearsed strategies and making sure that crucial equipment such as pulse monitors and ventilators are on hand: "The first emergencies I experienced really pushed me to my limits," remembers Herman. "Now I know what I need to do because I've been there before. So, I know I can find a solution."

There are, however, fatalities that take place outside the project and can't be prevented. Those incidents are a real burden for Oli and Herman. Oli recalls the death of the first person who he had looked after becoming a qualified social worker. "It hit me really hard. I can still feel it."

His colleague Herman puts it like this: "A person you've been involved with on a more or less daily basis suddenly becomes just another case in a file." Often the social workers only find out what's happened to someone through other guests. You don't know what they've died of. Or even where they're buried.

A different approach?

It's often said that stricter drug policies only lead to more deaths. But it's not that straightforward. As became clear in a recent fact-checking report from Bavarian broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk arguing that more liberal laws and easier access to support systems can and do save lives.

Heino Stöver from the Institute of Addiction Research in Frankfurt is an expert on addiction prevention. He advocates policies that do not criminalize small-scale drug use.

"In Germany, we have on the one side very permissive policies on alcohol and tobacco. Very liberal I would say. Very unregulated. But then there's the other side. And when it comes to illegal drugs, we are very repressive. This divided approach is to be found right at the heart of Germany's drug policies," Stöver tells DW.

Whilst consumers of small quantities of cannabis can find themselves confronted with the full force of the law, there is simply no strategy for tackling common drugs like tobacco and alcohol. "Each year, an estimated 127,000 deaths can be linked to tobacco and some 74,000 deaths are due to alcohol. And they too are drug deaths," says Stöver.

But maybe change is coming. A new government came into office in 2021 and the legalization of cannabis is on its agenda.Pilot projects are probing the impact of Naloxon, a nasal spray that can stop a heroin overdose with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Drug Checking — that is evaluating drugs that are on the street to verify their declared purity — is being done in consumption rooms for a trial phase. So, the new government does appear to be open to rethinking drug policies and moving away from the mere criminalization of users. However, the conservative Christian Democrats remain critical, saying that cannabis poses a danger and arguing that legalization will open the way for harder drugs.

Keeping memories alive

The social workers at Abrigado welcome the changes: "I'm optimistic," says Oli. Although he does deplore the lack of funding for projects like his own and others.

Abrigado doesn't try to persuade the guests in its consumption room to choose a life without drugs. "And if someone does pass away — be it due to an overdose or because of long-term consumption — then the team doesn't see it as their personal failure to get that person off drugs before it was too late. Instead, they see it as another sad story: someone has died and gone from among us. And I believe that should be one's first thought," says Oli.

Nevertheless, both Oli and Hermann insist that the "guests" are well aware that their lifestyle can lead to an early death. Gonzo, too, sees people around him dying. People he had known for many years.

"I know that I'm not going to live to ninety," he says. And he wants to use the memorial ceremony to remember those who died of drug abuse. It was only a couple of months ago that he found an old friend dead in his bed. He still doesn't know what the exact cause of death was. Or where he lies buried.

