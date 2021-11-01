Cannabis is a genus of flowering plant with several species, indigenous to central Asia and the Indian subcontinent. It is used for hemp fibre, hemp oils, but also for medicinal purposes, and as a recreational drug.

The principal psychoactive constituent is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Various compounds, including hashish and hash oil, are extracted from the plant. Cannabis is a popular recreational drug around the world, only behind alcohol, caffeine and tobacco. The psychoactive effects of cannabis include a state of relaxation. According to Delphic analysis by British researchers in 2007, cannabis has a lower risk factor for dependence compared to both nicotine and alcohol. However, everyday use of Cannabis can in some cases be correlated with psychological withdrawal symptoms.