Cannabis

Cannabis is a genus of flowering plant with several species, indigenous to central Asia and the Indian subcontinent. It is used for hemp fibre, hemp oils, but also for medicinal purposes, and as a recreational drug.

The principal psychoactive constituent is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Various compounds, including hashish and hash oil, are extracted from the plant. Cannabis is a popular recreational drug around the world, only behind alcohol, caffeine and tobacco. The psychoactive effects of cannabis include a state of relaxation. According to Delphic analysis by British researchers in 2007, cannabis has a lower risk factor for dependence compared to both nicotine and alcohol. However, everyday use of Cannabis can in some cases be correlated with psychological withdrawal symptoms. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content referring to Cannabis.

ARCHIV 2014+++++Stadtansicht von Amsterdam, hier die Leuchtreklame an der Fassade eines Hauses in der Altstadt mit dem Eingang zu einem Coffeeshop, aufgenommen am 28.04.2011. Foto: Soeren Stache BG Bildergalerie zum Thema Amsterdam (c) picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache

Amsterdam cannabis cafes fear foreign tourist ban amid COVID recovery 01.11.2021

Authorities in one of Europe's most visited cities are eyeing a ban on pot for tourists as a way to cut down on rowdy travelers, but critics say such a measure could push the industry underground.
12.02.2020., Zagreb, Croatia - Cannabis store hemps*hr is the very first Croatian Cannabis store. Store offer hemp gifts, CBD and other hemp-derived products. Everything we sell is legal in Croatia and in most EU countries. THC levels are 0.2%, but we have a lot of CBD stuff. Photo: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL

Luxembourg legalizes growing of cannabis in EU first 22.10.2021

Luxembourg joins only two other countries and a handful of US states in decriminalizing the cultivation of cannabis for recreational use. However, Germany may not be far behind.
06/01/2021 Neumünster, Han Duijndam, Chefanbauer aus den Niederlanden, steht zwischen Cannabisplanzen der Sorte Churchill im Blühraum einer Produktionsanlage von Aphira für medizinisches Cannabis. Hoch gesichert und hinter dicken Stahlwänden simulieren LED-Lampen in acht Blühkammern Sonnenauf- und -Untergänge bei idealen Wachstumsbedingungen. (zu «Plantage für Cannabis-Heilpflanzen »sicher wie Fort Knox«»)

Is Canada a model for German cannabis legalization? 22.10.2021

Some German mainstream parties are in favor of regulating the cultivation, trade in and sale of cannabis. Pharmaceutical companies stand to profit.
Rauchen Drogen, Smoking drugs

A roundup of countries that permit recreational cannabis 15.10.2021

Germany's budding coalition is considering the legalization of cannabis. DW takes a look at a few countries that have already adopted a softer stance.
hemp store sign for buying organic products made from cannabis sativa plant

German SPD health expert calls on next government to legalize cannabis 13.10.2021

Karl Lauterbach, politician and health expert with Germany's Social Democrats, has said legalizing cannabis would protect users from dangerous impurities. However, police and teachers have spoken out against the idea.

Symbolbild Drogen

Germany sees rise in cannabis and cocaine use 07.10.2021

While cannabis use has continued its upward trend among young people, cocaine use and related crime have risen "significantly," according to Germany's latest drugs report.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 30.09.2021 30.09.2021

Following inconclusive elections: Quo Vadis Germany? - Punch-ups over petrol in the UK - Breathing new life into Prague’s Jewish heritage - A whiff of change in the air - will Italy decriminalise cannabis? - Shopping squabbles in Poland - How domestic violence impacts men - Brussels and Washington discuss tech and trade ties - And we’ve got a treat for foodies: a cheese festival in Italy

Barcelona, 11.09.2014 - WM 2014 - USA vs Litauen - Kyrie Irving - PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY Barcelona 11 09 2014 World Cup 2014 USA vs Lithuania Kyrie Irving PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY

Cannabis in elite sports: Performing on a high 23.09.2021

What's wrong with lighting up a joint ahead of the big game? Things aren't quite that simple when it comes to cannabis in competitive sports. The World Anti-Doping Agency is set to review its list of banned substances.

TOPSHOT - View of marijuana plants at the Clever Leaves company in Sogamoso, Boyaca department on April 3, 2019. - Clever Leaves company is one of the first legal cannabis producer certified by the Colombian Government to produce medicines based on medical cannabis in the country and to export. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP) (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

South Africa hopes to benefit from cannabis industry 13.09.2021

Global demand for medical cannabis is growing, and more countries are trying to take advantage of the business opportunities. Under a master plan for the industry, South Africa's first pot company has received a license.
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 10.09.2021

Controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline completed - German inflation at highest level in 28 years - South Africa has high hopes for cannabis industry
HZA-K: Kölner Zoll findet mehr als 2,3 Millionen Cannabissamen mit einem möglichen Ertrag von rund 230 Tonnen Marihuana mit einem geschätztem Straßenverkaufswert von mehr als 2,3 Milliarden Euro Mehr als 2,3 Millionen Cannabissamen fand der Kölner Zoll bei Frachtkontrollen in der Nacht des 30. Mai 2021 am Flughafen Köln/Bonn. Die Sendung aus vier Paketen mit einem Gesamtgewicht von fast 50 Kilogramm, wurde im Zuge der Bekämpfung des internationalen Rauschgiftschmuggels auf ihrem Weg aus den USA nach Litauen über den Köln/Bonner Flughafen kontrolliert. Die Cannabissamen waren ohne Tarnung in großen Plastiksäcken und Transportboxen verpackt. Noch nie hat der deutsche Zoll Cannabissamen in dieser Größenordnung gefunden. Eine Fläche von knapp 336 Fußballfeldern hätte man mit dieser Menge Samen bepflanzen können. Bei einem zurückhaltend gerechneten möglichen Durchschnittsertrag von 100 Gramm pro Cannabispflanze, hätte die Gesamtmenge Marihuana bei rund 230 Tonnen mit einem geschätzten Straßenverkaufswert von mehr als 2,3 Milliarden Euro gelegen, so Jens Ahland, Pressesprecher des Hauptzollamts Köln. Im März gingen dem Kölner Zoll bereits bei Kontrollen des Postverkehrs aus den Niederlanden mehr als 5.800 Briefsendungen mit knapp 70.000 Cannabissamen ins Netz und Anfang Mai gelang bereits ein Großaufgriff von 147.000 Cannabissamen in Frachtsendungen am Flughafen Köln/Bonn. Aus ermittlungstaktischen Gründen konnte der Aufgriff erst jetzt veröffentlicht werden. Hauptzollamt Köln Pressesprecher Jens Ahland Quelle: https://www.presseportal.de/blaulicht/pm/121251/5007873

German customs officers seize record 2.3 million cannabis seeds 31.08.2021

Authorities say more than 300 soccer fields could have been planted with the seeds, generating a crop likely to fetch €2.3 billion at street prices at conservative estimates. The find was made at Cologne/Bonn airport.

DW Business Africa 23.08.2021

US gives full approval to Pfizer-Biontech vaccine - Uganda aims to be cannabis production and export hub - More companies deploy AI to manage data volumes
October 26, 2018 - Aceh, Indonesia - Cannabis plants seen on a resident's plantation in the interior of North Aceh Regency, Aceh Province, Indonesia. The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) and Indonesian TNI-Polri officers destroyed 13.5 hectares of marijuana plantations by burning at five different points, Indonesia still prohibits those who consume marijuana that are considered dangerous illegal substances in the same category as heroin and cocaine which can cause death |

Ugandan firm aims to benefit from growing marijuana demand 23.08.2021

Demand for medical marijuana is growing exponentially in Europe and the US. A Ugandan firm, which aims to tap into this market, has teamed up with an Israeli company.

DW Business - Europe & America 20.08.2021

US imposes further sanctions over Nord Stream 2 - Brazil plans to loosen cannabis growing laws - Deep fakes make star quality more affordable
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über den Zoll Deutschland verwenden!*** via Jose Ospina Quelle: https://www.zoll.de/SharedDocs/Pressemitteilungen/DE/Rauschgift/2018/y69_drogenpaket_elbe.html Schwer verdaulich Kiel, 1. Juli 2019 Bodypacker mit Kokain im Zug gestellt Bodypacks mit Kokain Zollbeamte einer Lübecker Kontrolleinheit haben am 23. Juni 2019 einen 33-jährigen Drogenkurier mit rund einem Kilogramm Kokain gefasst. Der Mann war im Zug von Hamburg nach Nyköbing unterwegs. In Höhe Großenbrode wurde der Reisende nach verbotenen Gegenständen sowie Bargeld von mehr als 10.000 Euro befragt. Die Fragen wurden von ihm verneint. Als Reisegepäck verwies er neben einer kleinen Umhängetasche auch auf eine Reisetasche in der Gepäckablage. In der Reisetasche fanden die Beamten unter anderem einen schwarzen Stoffbeutel, in dem sich mehrere hartgepresste, eigroße Gegenstände befanden. Um was es sich bei diesen Gegenständen handele, wisse er nicht. Während eines Toilettengangs müsse ihm jemand diese zugesteckt haben. Ob er Drogen geschluckt habe, verneinte er und sagte nochmals, dass er sich die Herkunft des Inhalts nicht erklären könne. Plötzlich sprang der Mann auf und versuchte mit dem Stoffbeutel zu fliehen. Bei dem Versuch, die Flucht zu verhindern, wurde ein Zollbeamter von dem Reisenden in das Handgelenk gebissen. Schließlich gelang es den Beamten, den Beschuldigten zu beruhigen. Die zwischenzeitlich im Zug verstreuten Bodypacks wurden wieder eingesammelt. In Puttgarden wurde die vorläufig festgenommene Person mithilfe der Bundespolizei aus dem Zug geleitet. Ein von den Zollbeamten bei ihm durchgeführter Drogenschnelltest reagierte positiv auf Kokain. Auf erneutes Befragen gab er nun an, Drogen geschluckt zu haben. Wie viel wisse er nicht. Daraufhin wurde er in die Notaufnahme des Universitätsklinikums Schleswig-Holstein in Lübeck gebracht. Insgesamt schmuggelte er 99 Behältnisse mit einem Gesamtgewicht von fast einem Kilogramm Kokain, wovon sich 58 Bodypacks in seiner Reisetasche befanden. Die übrigen hatte er geschluckt und war als sogenannter Bodypacker von Amsterdam nach Kopenhagen unterwegs. Auf Antrag der Staatsanwaltschaft hat das Amtsgericht Lübeck wegen Fluchtgefahr am nächsten Tag Untersuchungshaftbefehl gegen den Beschuldigten erlassen. Ihm wird der dringende Verdacht des Besitzes von Betäubungsmitteln in nicht geringer Menge in Tateinheit mit Beihilfe zum Handeltreiben mit Betäubungsmitteln in nicht geringer Menge sowie Widerstand gegen Vollstreckungsbeamte vorgeworfen. Der Mann wurde in die Justizvollzugsanstalt Lübeck verbracht. Die weiteren Ermittlungen führt das Zollfahndungsamt Hamburg. Zusatzinformationen Kontakt Rechte: Hauptzollamt Kiel

Germany: Drugs gangs grow more brutal and unscrupulous 27.07.2021

The killing of a top journalist in the Netherlands shows that drugs gangs are increasingly likely to use violence, a new German report shows. It also highlighted increased trafficking of "New Psychoactive Substances."
Han Duijndam, Chefanbauer aus den Niederlanden, steht zwischen Cannabisplanzen der Sorte Churchill im Blühraum einer Produktionsanlage von Aphira für medizinisches Cannabis. Hoch gesichert und hinter dicken Stahlwänden simulieren LED-Lampen in acht Blühkammern Sonnenauf- und -Untergänge bei idealen Wachstumsbedingungen.

Can German pot succeed in a crowded medicinal marijuana market? 13.07.2021

For the first time in modern German history, homegrown medical cannabis is being sold to local pharmacies. Although enthusiasts have lauded the milestone, doubts remain about pot's business case in the country.
