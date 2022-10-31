  1. Skip to content
Kirchweihnudel auf dunklem Holz
Image: Bernd Juergens/CHROMORANGE/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

Bavaria police find crystal meth in doughnut

Richard Connor
59 minutes ago

Border police in the German state of Bavaria say they found portions of crystal meth hidden inside a doughnut.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Iso6

Bavarian border officials said they had detained a 33-year-old man after a check on a train entering Germany from the neighboring Czech Republic revealed crystal meth stowed inside his sugary snack. 

Police described the concealment method, with sachets of the drug hidden where the jam would normally be injected, as a first in their jurisdiction.

What do we know so far?

The arrest took place Sunday near the border town of Schirnding in Bavaria's Upper Franconia region.

Officials said only that the circumstance of the search had led to them taking a greater interest in the holeless doughnut than they normally would, without giving further details. 

They sliced into the pastry — locally known as a Krapfen — and found the crystal meth inside. Public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk reported that they were stashed inside a zip lock bag and two condoms. 

"This was a first for a first for our area - we have never had doughnuts as a smuggling stash," said a police spokesman. "This did not stay hidden from the experienced officials."

After seizing the drugs, police filed a complaint against the man from Nuremberg, who was allowed to continue his journey.

Pakistan sees rise in crystal meth addiction

What is crystal meth?

Crystal meth, also known as methamphetamine, ice, and glass, is a popular party drug that comes as clear crystal chunks or shiny blue-white rocks. 

It is highly addictive and affects the central nervous system, with prolonged use causing changes to the structure of the brain.

Visible lesions and scars can emerge on the face of users who are addicted, along with a gaunt appearance and a hallow, sunken face. Dental hygiene also suffers considerably as the drug's smoke damages the gums and teeth.

Crystal meth has a long history in the Czech Republic — known as the meth capital of Europe — and takes the place of other substances used more commonly elsewhere. 

The analysis of samples from 80 cities across 25 European countries revealed that the five cities with the highest concentration of it in wastewater were all in the Czech Republic.

Use of the drug is also high in Germany, with Chemnitz, Dresden and Erfurt, all cities in the former East Germany, topping the list of places it is most commonly consumed. 

Production in Europe has historically taken place in small "kitchen" laboratories in Czech Republic and neighboring countries.

However, it also now also occurring at industrial-scale laboratories in the Netherlands and Belgium.

 

Edited by Amanda Rivkin

