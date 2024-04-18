German police arrest two suspected of spying for Russia

German police have arrested two men on suspicion of spying for Russia. The German-Russian nationals are accused of acting as agents for sabotage purposes.

Police in the Bavarian city of Bayreuth on Thursday arrested two men on suspicion of spying for Russia.

The two are accused, among other things, of acting as agents for sabotage purposes and of preparing explosives, the German Federal Prosecutor's Office announced in Karlsruhe.

The men were said to have scouted out potential attack targets, including US military facilities in Germany.

