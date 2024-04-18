Germany's Habeck visits Ukraine on surprise trip

The German vice chancellor's arrival in Kyiv comes as Ukraine struggles to defend itself against constant Russian aerial attacks. Habeck is expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the visit.

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck arrived in Ukraine on Thursday on a surprise trip.

The visit comes as Russia carries out daily air attacks on Ukraine, targeting Ukrainian infrastructure such as power stations in particular.

Upon his arrival at Kyiv train station, Habeck said his visit comes as Ukraine needs every bit of support it can get to fight for its freedom.

"And it is indeed a fight for freedom," Habeck said. "Yes, Ukraine is fighting for its self-determination, for its territorial integrity against Putin's aggression, but it is also a fight for the values that unite and make up Europe."

Later in the day, Habeck is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Habeck is also Germany's economic affairs minister. His trip is in preparation for the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin in June, which will center on the reconstruction needs of Ukraine due to Russia's war.

rc/wd (dpa)