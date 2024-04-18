  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
IranIsrael-Hamas warIndia elections
ConflictsUkraine

Germany's Habeck visits Ukraine on surprise trip

April 18, 2024

The German vice chancellor's arrival in Kyiv comes as Ukraine struggles to defend itself against constant Russian aerial attacks. Habeck is expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the visit.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eu6U
German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (right) with German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger (left)
Habeck's trip comes as Ukraine is in dire need of foreign assistance to fend off daily Russian attacks Image: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/picture alliance

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck arrived in Ukraine on Thursday on a surprise trip.

The visit comes as Russia carries out daily air attacks on Ukraine, targeting Ukrainian infrastructure such as power stations in particular. 

Upon his arrival at Kyiv train station, Habeck said his visit comes as Ukraine needs every bit of support it can get to fight for its freedom.

"And it is indeed a fight for freedom," Habeck said. "Yes, Ukraine is fighting for its self-determination, for its territorial integrity against Putin's aggression, but it is also a fight for the values that unite and make up Europe." 

Later in the day, Habeck is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

Habeck is also Germany's economic affairs minister. His trip is in preparation for the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin in June, which will center on the reconstruction needs of Ukraine due to Russia's war. 

rc/wd (dpa) 

Putin's troops gain ground: How will the West respond?