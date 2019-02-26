 German May Day protests draw tens of thousands to the streets | News | DW | 01.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German May Day protests draw tens of thousands to the streets

Unions called on workers to take to the streets to push for a Europe-wide minimum wage. Organizers are also calling for stronger collective bargaining rights and urging workers to vote in upcoming EU elections.

DGB May Day rally in Leipzig, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Endig)

Tens of thousands of marchers answered calls from Germany's main trade unions — the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), Verdi, and IG Metal — to take to the streets on May 1 to demonstrate for increased workers' rights.

The unions are demanding the implementation of a Europe-wide minimum wage as well as improved collective bargaining rights. Organizers also used speeches to implore workers to make their voices heard in upcoming European elections from May 23 to May 26.

DGB Chairman Reiner Hoffmann told Germany's dpa news agency, "Europe stands for peace and increased prosperity."

  • Mayday Bangladesh 2015

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    Working hard for May Day

    Workers work hard to make a living so that they can support their families.

  • Bildergalerie Traditionen 1. Mai Tag der Arbeit - Italien

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in Rome 2014

    A man waves a flag with a portrait of the Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara during a concert to celebrate May Day in Rome's Piazza San Giovanni in 2014.

  • Mayday Russland 2011

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in Russia, 2011

    This banner reads, "Throw down the tandem" and depicts Putin as the Madonna holding his "child" (then-President Dmitry Medvedev) during the 2011 May Day rally in Moscow. During Soviet times, May Day celebrated the toils of the proletariat. Under Putin, crowds again gather in cities from the Pacific port of Vladivostok to Moscow for carefully choreographed rallies.

  • Mayday Ecuador 2015

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in Ecuador

    Supporters of the Ecuadoran opposition march in commemoration of May Day in Quito in 2015.

  • Maikundgebung in Bremen Demonstranten

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in Germany

    It's May Day's oldest mantra, this time on display in Bremen in 2009. The banner reads, " Work for everybody, with fair wages."

  • Mayday Indonesien 2015

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in Indonesia

    Thousands of workers gathered the capital, Jakarta, to demand better working conditions in 2015.

  • Bildergalerie Traditionen 1. Mai Tag der Arbeit - Italien

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in Italy

    Youngsters attend a concert to celebrate May Day in Rome's Piazza San Giovanni in 2013.

  • Mayday El Salvador 2014

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in El Salvador

    Workers take part in the May Day parade organized by the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front and various worker unions in San Salvador in 2014.

  • Mayday Frankreich 2007

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in Paris

    People attend the May Day demonstration a few days before the final round of the 2007 presidential elections. "Stop Sarko" the opposition, futilely that year, demanded, referring to then-President Nicolas Sarkozy.

  • Mayday Venezuela 2014

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in Venezuela

    An opponent of the Venezuelan government wears a Guy Fawkes mask during the 2014 May Day demonstration in Caracas. Opponents and supporters of the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro marched in Caracas to commemorate the Workers' Day.

  • Mayday London 2002

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in London

    Anti-capitalists wear makeshift body armor at the 2002 May Day demonstration in London. There were sporadic clashes with police throughout the day, but the demonstration was mostly peaceful.

  • Mayday Chicago 2011 Aktivisten aus Bangladesh

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in Bangladesh

    Activists from different organizations shout slogans and wave flags during the 2011 procession to mark May Day in the capital, Dhaka.

  • Mayday USA 2014

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in the USA

    May Day is not even a holiday in the United States. Still, demonstrators marched in the 2014 May Day protest in Los Angeles. They were demanding immigration reform and better pay and working conditions.

    Author: Bruce Konviser


Workers of Europe unite

Hoffmann says systemic challenges such as digitalization, globalization, migration, and climate change are so massive in scale that nations alone cannot provide solutions, "In the digital era, work isn't national, it's European and global."

Speaking to demonstrators in Leipzig, Hoffmann also addressed Germany's stubborn east-west divide as regards the labor market, saying that it was unfair that workers in the east had to work more hours for less money than their counterparts in the west.

He also railed against disparities in collective bargaining rights, saying, "Collective bargaining agreements must apply everywhere again."

Hoffmann underscored the importance of upcoming European elections on a broader level as well, emphasizing the need to keep right-wing nationalists out of parliament, calling them, "the gravediggers of an open, democratic, and unified Europe."

Watch video 01:23

ILO: 6500 people die of work-related illness and injury daily

Not just for workers anymore

Though May Day protests have a long tradition in Germany and around the world — stemming back to the 1880s when workers marched for the eight-hour work day — left-wing groups have also used the date to stage showdowns with police.

Authorities in Berlin said that some 5,500 officers would be deployed around the city to quell any protests that got out of hand.

Barbara Slowik, president of the Berlin police force, took to Twitter early on Wednesday to "wish all those who are in our capital to express their opinion on a peaceful May Day."

Slowik said that some 2,000 officers would be stationed in the Friedrichshain neighborhood where the traditional "Revolutionary May Day Demonstration" is expected to take place this evening.

Although such protests have given rise to violent clashes between protesters and police in the past, last year's were relatively peaceful. Police also say that pre-May Day gatherings on Tuesday evening were quiet in comparison to previous years.

Watch video 06:42

Minimum wage doesn't apply to you

js/jm (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Opinion: Labor Day should prompt workers to create a new union-led counterbalance

In Germany on May 1, only a few people actually go out on the streets to demand better working conditions. Even so, there is a lot to improve, according to guest commentator Dierk Hirschel. (01.05.2018)  

May Day rallies celebrate workers in Germany and abroad

Revelers, laborers and dissidents took to the streets worldwide to mark International Workers' Day, with violence interrupting some peaceful protests. Traditional rallies also took place in Germany. (01.05.2018)  

Working in the 21st century

International Labor Day, marked on May 1, goes back to a general strike in Chicago in 1886 in which workers demanded the eight-hour work day. DW examines why workers still fight for their rights. (30.04.2013)  

May Day: Calm in Berlin, but Molotov cocktails in Paris

Workers and activists have marked May Day around the world with defiant rallies and marches for better pay and labor conditions. During far-right protests in the German town of Apolda, police arrested 100 people. (01.05.2017)  

Thousands march in Madrid against labor policies

Spain's labor unions have taken to the streets of Madrid to protest government austerity measures. With the country emerging from an economic downturn, the protesters have demanded an increase in salaries and pensions. (18.12.2016)  

Opinion: Europe needs grassroots democracy to fight right-wing populism

In Germany and Europe people from across all parts of society are losing their trust in politics and turning towards populism ahead of EU elections. They must be won back — for democracy is at stake, writes Jens Thurau. (26.04.2019)  

May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

May Day 2016 marks 130 years since police shot at laborers, merchants and immigrant workers on Haymarket Square in Chicago. Police killed four people demanding an eight-hour workday during a three-day general strike. (30.04.2016)  

Audios and videos on the topic

ILO: 6500 people die of work-related illness and injury daily  

Minimum wage doesn't apply to you  

Related content

Kombibild - Viktor Orban, Matteo Salvini und Jörg Meuthen

Climate protection: Where do the EU's right-wing populists stand? 26.02.2019

The EU's right-wing populists generally have little interest in climate protection, a new study shows. However, that hasn't stopped Germany's AfD and Britain's UKIP from voting against it in the European Parliament.

Weltmacron

German politicians welcome Emmanuel Macron's EU initiative 05.03.2019

The German government says it supports a call by the French president for reforming and bolstering the European Union. But some say Berlin itself needs to show more initiative.

1. Mai Proteste in der Türkei

May Day rallies celebrate workers in Germany and abroad 01.05.2018

Revelers, laborers and dissidents took to the streets worldwide to mark International Workers' Day, with violence interrupting some peaceful protests. Traditional rallies also took place in Germany.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  