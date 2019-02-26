German May Day protests draw tens of thousands to the streets

Unions called on workers to take to the streets to push for a Europe-wide minimum wage. Organizers are also calling for stronger collective bargaining rights and urging workers to vote in upcoming EU elections.
Tens of thousands of marchers answered calls from Germany's main trade unions — the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), Verdi, and IG Metal — to take to the streets on May 1 to demonstrate for increased workers' rights.
The unions are demanding the implementation of a Europe-wide minimum wage as well as improved collective bargaining rights. Organizers also used speeches to implore workers to make their voices heard in upcoming European elections from May 23 to May 26.
DGB Chairman Reiner Hoffmann told Germany's dpa news agency, "Europe stands for peace and increased prosperity."
Workers of Europe unite
Hoffmann says systemic challenges such as digitalization, globalization, migration, and climate change are so massive in scale that nations alone cannot provide solutions, "In the digital era, work isn't national, it's European and global."
Speaking to demonstrators in Leipzig, Hoffmann also addressed Germany's stubborn east-west divide as regards the labor market, saying that it was unfair that workers in the east had to work more hours for less money than their counterparts in the west.
He also railed against disparities in collective bargaining rights, saying, "Collective bargaining agreements must apply everywhere again."
Hoffmann underscored the importance of upcoming European elections on a broader level as well, emphasizing the need to keep right-wing nationalists out of parliament, calling them, "the gravediggers of an open, democratic, and unified Europe."
Not just for workers anymore
Though May Day protests have a long tradition in Germany and around the world — stemming back to the 1880s when workers marched for the eight-hour work day — left-wing groups have also used the date to stage showdowns with police.
Authorities in Berlin said that some 5,500 officers would be deployed around the city to quell any protests that got out of hand.
Barbara Slowik, president of the Berlin police force, took to Twitter early on Wednesday to "wish all those who are in our capital to express their opinion on a peaceful May Day."
Slowik said that some 2,000 officers would be stationed in the Friedrichshain neighborhood where the traditional "Revolutionary May Day Demonstration" is expected to take place this evening.
Although such protests have given rise to violent clashes between protesters and police in the past, last year's were relatively peaceful. Police also say that pre-May Day gatherings on Tuesday evening were quiet in comparison to previous years.
js/jm (AFP, dpa)
