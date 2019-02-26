German May Day protests draw tens of thousands to the streets

Tens of thousands of marchers answered calls from Germany's main trade unions — the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), Verdi, and IG Metal — to take to the streets on May 1 to demonstrate for increased workers' rights.

The unions are demanding the implementation of a Europe-wide minimum wage as well as improved collective bargaining rights. Organizers also used speeches to implore workers to make their voices heard in upcoming European elections from May 23 to May 26.

DGB Chairman Reiner Hoffmann told Germany's dpa news agency, "Europe stands for peace and increased prosperity."

May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights Working hard for May Day Workers work hard to make a living so that they can support their families.

May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights May Day in Rome 2014 A man waves a flag with a portrait of the Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara during a concert to celebrate May Day in Rome's Piazza San Giovanni in 2014.

May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights May Day in Russia, 2011 This banner reads, "Throw down the tandem" and depicts Putin as the Madonna holding his "child" (then-President Dmitry Medvedev) during the 2011 May Day rally in Moscow. During Soviet times, May Day celebrated the toils of the proletariat. Under Putin, crowds again gather in cities from the Pacific port of Vladivostok to Moscow for carefully choreographed rallies.

May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights May Day in Ecuador Supporters of the Ecuadoran opposition march in commemoration of May Day in Quito in 2015.

May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights May Day in Germany It's May Day's oldest mantra, this time on display in Bremen in 2009. The banner reads, " Work for everybody, with fair wages."

May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights May Day in Indonesia Thousands of workers gathered the capital, Jakarta, to demand better working conditions in 2015.

May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights May Day in Italy Youngsters attend a concert to celebrate May Day in Rome's Piazza San Giovanni in 2013.

May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights May Day in El Salvador Workers take part in the May Day parade organized by the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front and various worker unions in San Salvador in 2014.

May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights May Day in Paris People attend the May Day demonstration a few days before the final round of the 2007 presidential elections. "Stop Sarko" the opposition, futilely that year, demanded, referring to then-President Nicolas Sarkozy.

May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights May Day in Venezuela An opponent of the Venezuelan government wears a Guy Fawkes mask during the 2014 May Day demonstration in Caracas. Opponents and supporters of the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro marched in Caracas to commemorate the Workers' Day.

May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights May Day in London Anti-capitalists wear makeshift body armor at the 2002 May Day demonstration in London. There were sporadic clashes with police throughout the day, but the demonstration was mostly peaceful.

May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights May Day in Bangladesh Activists from different organizations shout slogans and wave flags during the 2011 procession to mark May Day in the capital, Dhaka.

May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights May Day in the USA May Day is not even a holiday in the United States. Still, demonstrators marched in the 2014 May Day protest in Los Angeles. They were demanding immigration reform and better pay and working conditions. Author: Bruce Konviser



Workers of Europe unite

Hoffmann says systemic challenges such as digitalization, globalization, migration, and climate change are so massive in scale that nations alone cannot provide solutions, "In the digital era, work isn't national, it's European and global."

Speaking to demonstrators in Leipzig, Hoffmann also addressed Germany's stubborn east-west divide as regards the labor market, saying that it was unfair that workers in the east had to work more hours for less money than their counterparts in the west.

He also railed against disparities in collective bargaining rights, saying, "Collective bargaining agreements must apply everywhere again."

Hoffmann underscored the importance of upcoming European elections on a broader level as well, emphasizing the need to keep right-wing nationalists out of parliament, calling them, "the gravediggers of an open, democratic, and unified Europe."

Watch video 01:23 Share ILO: 6500 people die of work-related illness and injury daily Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3H4Cv ILO: 6500 people die of work-related illness and injury daily

Not just for workers anymore

Though May Day protests have a long tradition in Germany and around the world — stemming back to the 1880s when workers marched for the eight-hour work day — left-wing groups have also used the date to stage showdowns with police.

Authorities in Berlin said that some 5,500 officers would be deployed around the city to quell any protests that got out of hand.

Barbara Slowik, president of the Berlin police force, took to Twitter early on Wednesday to "wish all those who are in our capital to express their opinion on a peaceful May Day."

Slowik said that some 2,000 officers would be stationed in the Friedrichshain neighborhood where the traditional "Revolutionary May Day Demonstration" is expected to take place this evening.

Although such protests have given rise to violent clashes between protesters and police in the past, last year's were relatively peaceful. Police also say that pre-May Day gatherings on Tuesday evening were quiet in comparison to previous years.

Watch video 06:42 Share Minimum wage doesn't apply to you Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/37MYN Minimum wage doesn't apply to you

js/jm (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.