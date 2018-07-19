 German man attacked by polar bear on Norwegian island | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 28.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

German man attacked by polar bear on Norwegian island

The man was leading a group of tourists on a remote Arctic archipelago when the attack occurred. The man is in stable condition but the bear was shot dead and local police have launched an investigation.

Polar bear

A Polar bear attacked a German man Saturday while he was leading a group of tourists on an Arctic island between Norway and the North Pole.

The Joint Rescue Coordination for Northern Norway said the attack occurred when tourists from the German-flagged "MS Bremen" landed on the northern most island of the Svalbard archipelago.

The remote region is known for its rough terrain, glaciers, reindeer and polar bears.

"The man was attacked by a polar bear and injured on his head," according to a statement by German Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, which operates the cruise ship.

Watch video 01:14
Now live
01:14 mins.

Artic sea ice thins as polar bears shed pounds

The polar bear was shot dead "in an act of self-defense," according to the cruise operator. It was not immediately clear who shot the bear.

Svalbard police superintendent Ole Jakob Malmo said police have launched an investigation into the attack. The probe will include an examination of the polar bear.

The injured man was flown by helicopter to the town of Longyearbyen — the main settlement on the Arctic archipelago — on Spitsberge Island

"He was flown out, was responsive, and is currently undergoing medical treatment," said Negar Etminan, a spokeswoman for Hapag-Lloyd. She added that the victim's condition was not life-threatening.

Read more: Odd things about polar bears

Polar bear guards

He was treated for moderate injuries and is in stable condition, according to Jorn Resvoll, a spokesman for the University Hospital of Northern Norway. He will likely be flown to a hospital in Tromso, which is on the Norwegian mainland, for further evaluation, according to Resvoll.

Watch video 03:59
Now live
03:59 mins.

Cool art: The polar bear photographer

Etminan did not identify the victim but said he was a "polar bear guard" traveling aboard the

"MS Bremen" because all cruise ships traveling in that region are required to have polar bear guards on board.

Global warming is having a negative impact on polar bears. Tourism to the northern region has spiked in recent years, and summer is the high season. Hapag-Lloyd is among those organizing Arctic expeditions.

A port schedule at Longyearbyen shows that 18 more cruise ships are expected to dock there over the next week.

Officials in Svalbard frequently issue warnings about the dangers posed by polar bears.

Three years ago a Czech man who visited the archipelago to watch a solar eclipse was attacked in his tent by a polar bear. The man suffered injuries to his face and arm.

The last fatal attack by a polar bear in Svalbard occurred in August 2011 when a British student was killed during a field trip.

Read more: A polar bear photographer

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

bik/aw (AP, dpa)

DW recommends

Climate change making polar bears go hungry, study shows

An increasing number of polar bears can't catch enough prey to fill their stomach, researchers found. As a result, many bears are losing weight — a development that could push the species closer to extinction. (01.02.2018)  

The peculiar traits that made polar bear life possible

Although we know Berlin zoo's polar bear baby Fritz died after suffering liver inflammation, it's not entirely clear why. Polar bears do have a quite unique physiology, though. (07.03.2017)  

Ice-Cold Art: The Polar Bear Photographer

Norbert Rosing lies in wait in icy temperatures. That lets him capture very special photographs of polar bears and other Arctic animals. A new photo volume documents his work. (19.01.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Artic sea ice thins as polar bears shed pounds  

Cool art: The polar bear photographer  

Related content

Symbolbild EU-Erweiterung

Inside Europe 31.05.2018 01.06.2018

Ireland’s historic vote on abortion – Germany’s asylum scandal – Board games and social change in the former Soviet Union – Ramadan where the sun never sets – The tumbling lira and Turkey’s elections – Far-right attacks on the rise in Greece – The robot breaking the isolation of sick children – Do cartoon characters promote childhood obesity? - Organic sounds with Vienna's Vegetable Orchestra.

Asne Seierstad

Asne Seierstad: 'We must understand why Europe has come under attack' 14.03.2018

Asne Seierstad has written books on personalities in conflict. She looks at Norwegian mass murder Anders Breivik with the same, unjudging eye as two women who became Islamists. Judgment, she told DW, is for her readers.

Welpen Europäischer Grauwolf Gewöhnlicher Gemeiner Wolf Canis lupus lupus

Germany's wolf population on the rise, new data shows 23.11.2017

Researchers have found 60 packs of wolves living across Germany. That's 13 more than last year. The news is likely to frustrate some farmers who believe the predators are dangerous and attack livestock.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Croatian football is 'rebranding' the country, says President Grabar-Kitarovic

German man attacked by polar bear on Norwegian island

Italy investigating German refugee rescue workers

Spain rescues nearly 1,000 migrants at sea over two days