German inflation rises to 2.1% in April, above ECB target

Germany's annual inflation rate has exceeded the 2% target set by the European Central Bank for the first time since November. An economic slowdown and higher travel and energy costs are part of the cause.
According to preliminary data released by Germany's Federal Statistics Office (Destatis) on Tuesday, consumer prices rose by 2.1% year-on-year after an increase of 1.4% in the previous month.
Market analysts had forecast a 1.7% increase.
Eurozone stocks and German bond yields rose after the data was released.
Inflation in the eurozone is expected to fall over the course of the year, due to a slowdown in global growth and a rise in energy prices.
Economists expect annual eurozone inflation to rise to 1.6% when figures are announced on Friday.
jm/js (Reuters, AFP)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
Germany's two largest lenders have called off any further discussions about a merger. Berlin had promoted the idea of creating a banking "champion" capable of supporting Germany's export-orientated economy. (25.04.2019)
Germany's economy minister has told Beijing he wants to see a swift solution to the trade war between China and the US. The long-running spat has harmed the German economy. (27.04.2019)
German exports decreased again in the first quarter of this year — a decrease of 7.4 percent from the same point last year. Germany's Economy Ministry cites a "restrictive and responsible" export policy as the reason. (24.04.2019)
Germans love their cash and many were not happy when the European Central Bank decided to stop issuing the €500 note. As the rest of the eurozone says goodbye, Germany is delaying its final farewell until April. (27.01.2019)
Prices in Germany rose faster than expected in November, strengthening the case of the European Central Bank, which has argued that its economic stimulus will eventually lead to more growth and higher inflation. (29.11.2017)