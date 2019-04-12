 German arms exports decline in 2019 first quarter | News | DW | 24.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German arms exports decline in 2019 first quarter

German exports decreased again in the first quarter of this year — a decrease of 7.4 percent from the same point last year. Germany's Economic Ministry cites a "restrictive and responsible" export policy as the reason.

Schwertransport Tieflader mit Bundeswehr-Panzer (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

The German government approved arms exports worth €1.12 billion ($1.3 billion) in the first quarter of 2019, Germany's Economy Ministry reported on Tuesday.

The value is a 7.4 percent decrease from the same period in 2018 and €100 million below last year's quarterly average. The industry last reported an increase in 2015, when it recorded exports of €7.86 billion.

Among the 20 main customers cited by the ministry, none are directly involved in the Yemen war. The German government partially banned exports to countries involved in the war in Yemen. That ban was further tightened in November following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate.

Read more: Germany exporting weapons to Saudi Arabia and UAE — reports

The ministry attributed the drop to a "restrictive and responsible arms export policy," adding that the human rights situation in the importing country played a prominent role in the decision making process.

The ban only applies on new orders, not those already approved, but Germany is pushing to ban domestically produced arms from being used.

The figures were released in answer to a parliamentary question by Greens lawmaker Omid Nouripour.

The largest buyers of German military equipment in the first quarter of 2019 were the United States and Britain — exports worth €169 million and €157 million respectively. 

dv/se (AFP, dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Arms exports: Germany trails US as world's fourth-largest supplier

The Middle East can't get enough of America's big guns, according to a new report. German-made weapons, particularly submarines, were also a hit with foreign buyers in recent years. (11.03.2019)  

In Yemen war, coalition forces rely on German arms and technology

Germany prides itself on its restrictive export policies, which ban arms sales to countries involved in armed conflict. But a DW exclusive shows the Saudi-led coalition at war in Yemen uses German-built weapons and tech. (26.02.2019)  

Germany exporting weapons to Saudi Arabia and UAE — reports

Germany's secret security council has allowed weapons shipments to members of the war coalition in Yemen. European nations have called for Germany to lift their ban on weapons exports to the Middle East. (12.04.2019)  

Angela Merkel puts on hold arms sales to Saudi Arabia

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Germany will stop exporting weapons to Saudi Arabia, at least for the time being. The decision comes in the wake of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate. (22.10.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Germany restarts some arms exports to Saudi Arabia 12.04.2019

Previously, it had imposed a blanket ban on exporting arms to Saudi Arabia after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. But German leaders have gradually chipped away at those strict rules to allow the lucrative flow of exports to resume.

Militärfahrzeug ATF Dingo 2

Germany exporting weapons to Saudi Arabia and UAE — reports 12.04.2019

Germany's secret security council has allowed weapons shipments to members of the war coalition in Yemen. European nations have called for Germany to lift their ban on weapons exports to the Middle East.

Symbolbild | Deutschland | Militär

Germany extends ban on arms sales to Saudi Arabia 28.03.2019

German arms exports to Riyadh have been halted since October 2018, after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The weapons freeze has been criticized by France and the UK.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  