News

German industrial output plunges in record slump

Germany's industrial month-on-month output slumped 17.9% in April. And, year-on-year it fell 25.3%, the heaviest since 1991, say federal statisticians. That is worse than previously forecast by analysts.

German chemicals giant Bayer factory is seen over Rhine River on site of its corporate headquarters (Getty Images/AFP/M. Hitji)

Germany's industrial month-on-month output slumped 17.9% in April. And, year-on-year it fell 25.3%, the heaviest since 1991, say federal statisticians. That is worse than previously forecast by analysts. 

Germany's industrial production in April — compared to the same month last year — dived a massive 25% in April, the sharpest fall in three decades

The 17.9% fall recorded for April by Destatis, Germany's statistics bureau, was worse than economists had suspected in light of Germany's COVID 19-lockdown.

The slump, month-on-month, was almost double the 8.9% drop recorded in March by Destatis. Germany, like other nations, went into coronavirus pandemic lockdown before gradually easing strictures from April 20 onwards.

Read more: Kissing despite COVID-19: How Germany's film industry adapts to the pandemic

Comparing April to the same month last year, Destatis put Germany's industrial output slump at 25.3%, say it was "the largest decline since the beginning of the [beginning its] time series in January 1991."

Stressing that its figure were provisional, Destatis noted an especially sharp drop in the automotive industry of minus 74.6% as supply chains were disrupted, compared to consumer goods at 8.7%.

Last week, in a bid to offset the disruption, Chancellor Angela Merkel's three-party coalition government, agreed on €130 billion ($148 billion) in stimulus measures, including subsidies for buying electric vehicles and temporary tax breaks.

Read more: Opinion — Is the end of the German car republic nigh?

Last Friday, Destatis had noted a 6.9% slowdown in company start-ups in this year's first quarter, amounting to 145,600 firms. Especially reluctant were smaller firms, whose decline was 14.6%.

Data for factory orders, also released on Friday, showed a drop in April of 25.8%, following a 15% drop in March.

Reacting to Monday's data, Germany's economy ministry declared: "the trough of the slowdown has been reached."

Over the first quarter, Germany seemingly managed better than its peers as it went into a recession, with its total economic output down 2.2%.

ipj/rc (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

