German Health Ministry calls for ban on euthanasia drugs

Germany's Health Ministry has insisted that it cannot "actively support suicide." Ít goes against a landmark 2017 ruling that found seriously ill patients should have access to the drugs.
The German Ministry of Health on Friday called for the medical regulatory body to stop allowing seriously ill people access to euthanasia drugs.
The request to the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) goes against a landmark judgement in 2017 that ruled seriously ill patients in extreme and exceptional circumstances should not be denied access to euthanasia drugs.
In view of "fundamental and far-reaching questions, particularly constitutional questions … It cannot be the task of the state to actively support suicidal acts through the official, administrative approval of the acquisition of the specific suicide agent," the Ministry of Health State Secretary Lutz Stroppe wrote in a letter seen by German news outlets Der Spiegel, Süddeutsche Zeitung and Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung.
"This is not compatible with the purpose of the Narcotics Act to ensure the necessary medical care of the population. A suicide cannot be considered therapy," the letter continued.
Some 108 patients have submitted applications for euthanasia drugs since the March 2017 ruling and at least 20 have already died, Spiegel reported citing BfArM figures.
Read more: When Life Becomes Intolerable
2017 landmark case
The original complaint was filed by a man whose wife became paraplegic after an accident and had to be artificially ventilated.
In 2004 the man applied to BfArM to allow his severely disabled, paralyzed wife to purchase sodium phenobarbital for the purpose of suicide.
The claim was denied and so she traveled to Switzerland where she took her own life with the help of the Dignitas euthanasia association in 2005.
Read more: Assisted suicide debate: Time to let euthanasia die
The man then took the case as high as the Federal Constitutional Court, but the German courts found he could not sue because he had not himself been affected. He took the case to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg which decided in 2012 that the man was entitled to a decision in Germany.
Eventually, the Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig ruled in favor of "the right for a patient who is suffering and incurably ill to decide how and when their life should end" provided the patient "can freely express their will and act accordingly."
Read more: Opinion: A good death
law/aw (AFP, epd, KNA)
Every year, many terminally ill patients opt to go to Switzerland to end their lives. Medically assisted suicide is legal there under certain conditions. Why do people choose this route when palliative care is available? (15.11.2016)
What's in a name? A lot if the name's euthanasia. Doctor-assisted suicide has been a legal gray area in Germany for years, leaving lots of room for debate, but serious discussion gets lost in the emotional wordplay. (06.11.2015)
Germany's medical regulatory body plans to challenge a court ruling forcing it to decide whether to assist individuals in committing suicide. The ruling has come under scrutiny both in the industry and in parliament. (16.01.2018)
The German parliament, the Bundestag, has passed legislation regulating assisted suicide. DW's John Berwick believes the debate was a milestone in German political culture. (06.11.2015)
A 104-year-old Australian scientist said he resented the fact he had to leave his native Australia to end his life. But voluntary euthanasia advocates are hoping to change that for future generations. (03.05.2018)
David Goodall expressed nothing but joy before his assisted suicide in Switzerland. The scientist said he wanted to be remembered for fighting for the right to die, but some Swiss fear a suicide tourism boom. (10.05.2018)
A child suffering a fatal illness has become the first minor to be euthanized since age restrictions on mercy killings were lifted in the country. Mercy killings have become increasingly common in Benelux countries. (17.09.2016)
For more than a decade a 74-year-old man fought for legal access to fatal drugs for his paralyzed, now-deceased, wife. A German court has now ruled that her extreme suffering should have been taken into account. (02.03.2017)