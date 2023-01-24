German government sued over 'failure' to meet climate goals
20 minutes ago
A prominent environmental group accused Berlin of failing to meet its own climate goals. It is asking for an emergency program to salvage the targets.
A German environmental group is suing the government for purportedly failing to meet climate targets that pave the way for reaching climate neutrality by 2045.
Friends of the Earth Germany, also known as BUND, said on Tuesday in a submission to the Berlin-Brandenburg administrative court that the government should have to put forward an emergency program for the transport and building sectors.
"We cannot continue to watch as parts of the German government ignore their own climate protection targets and refuse to take effective measures in the areas of transport and buildings," BUND chairman Olaf Bandt was quoted by the AFP news agency as saying.
Bandt said that the government must be legally obliged to create effective measures for climate protection if it is not "politically able or unwilling to do so."